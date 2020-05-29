ServiceNow Helps Partners Drive Industry-Focused Solutions

Expanded channel programs aimed at new applications, workflows

ServiceNow wants to make it easier for channel partners to leverage the company’s offerings to create industry-focused solutions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

The Lowdown: The IT service management (ITSM) expert this week highlight the expansion of the company’s channel programs at its Global Partner Ecosystem Summit, which was part of the ServiceNow’s larger Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience event.

The Details: The expanded channel programs include:



>ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions: The new marketplace will showcase partner solutions that address industry-specific workflow and digital transformation issues. Among the partners with offerings in the marketplace are Accenture, Deloitte, DXC Technology and KMPG, touching on such industries as telecommunications, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare.

>Built for Now: The new framework is designed to help partners monetize their applications by building, testing, and certifying digital workflows on ServiceNow’s Now Platform and selling and distributing the through the ServiceNow Store, OEM Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Service Provider channels. The Now Platform is designed to enable enterprises and partner to rapidly build applications. More than 70 Built on Now applications are available.

>Now Value: The new methodology gives partners tools, best practices, and frameworks from ServiceNow implementations to drive business value for customers across enterprise functions, industries, and ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem.

Now Create: In conjunction with Now Value, the new application offers partners and customers step-by-step guidance for enabling Now Value through prescriptive methodology, leading practices, and accelerators.

>Extended enrollment: ServiceNow is extending the enrollment deadline for its next-generation Service Provider program to Sept. 30 to give partners more time to sign on during the uncertain times created by the coronavirus pandemic. The benefits of the new program, including an enhanced segmentation and coverage model and new commercial term constructs, will be made available this summer.

The Impact: Companies already were already embracing such modern technologies as the cloud, but the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the process. At the same time, businesses have had to adapt quickly to changes in the business environment, including the sudden shift to employees working from home. Many have turned to partners to help them navigate these waters, so having channel help from vendors like ServiceNow will be welcomed by partners.

The Buzz: “The way people work is changing and the way that companies engage customers is driving a new era of employee and customer experiences,” said David M. Parsons, ServiceNow’s senior vice president of global alliances and channel. “Now more than ever, ServiceNow’s industry and workflow capabilities paired with partners’ industry experience can help customers of all sizes and across all industries make work, work better for people.”