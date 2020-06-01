Channelnomics Original

Incoming Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte.

Capgemini Exec to Take Over as Wipro CEO

June 1, 2020

Thierry Delaporte becomes first non-Indian chief executive of Bangalore-based IT consultancy

By Jeffrey Burt

IT outsourcer and consultancy Wipro has named Capgemini Group executive Thierry Delaporte as CEO, the first non-Indian to take the top post at the company based in Bangalore, India.