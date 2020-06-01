Podcast: Nedio’s Joseph Landes on Making Cloud Adoption Simpler for Partners

Speeding up cloud transitions is essential for the future of managed services success

Nerdio is on a mission to create clear and simple pathways for solution providers to adopt cloud computing services, specifically Microsoft Azure.



According to research by The 2112 Group and Ingram Micro Cloud, the average solution provider earns as much as one-fifth of its gross revenue from the sale of cloud products and services. From Nerdio’s perspective, that volume could be higher if advanced cloud services were more accessible to MSPs.



The end-user market is increasing its adoption of cloud services. The COVID-19 pandemic showed that cloud services made a difference in enabling businesses transition to work-from-home posture and maintain operations during social distancing. As most businesses consider making work from home permanent, cloud computing will continue to gain in importance.



In this podcast, Nerdio’s chief revenue officer Joseph Landes talks about how the company is creating new tools and resources that will help solution providers quickly develop cloud capabilities and better service their customers.