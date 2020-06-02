Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Cradlepoint Wants Partners to Embrace Wireless WAN, 5G

June 2, 2020

Enhances its channel program to promote tech alliances, 5G branch solutions

By Jeffrey Burt

Cradlepoint is revamping is channel program to help resellers, service providers, and other partners to take advantage of the growing opportunities around wireless WAN and 5G networking.