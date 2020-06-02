Cradlepoint Wants Partners to Embrace Wireless WAN, 5G

Enhances its channel program to promote tech alliances, 5G branch solutions

Cradlepoint is revamping is channel program to help resellers, service providers, and other partners to take advantage of the growing opportunities around wireless WAN and 5G networking.

The Lowdown: Some new parts of the Cradlepoint Partner Program, announced Tuesday, are available now, while others will roll out in the second half of the year.

The Details: Key elements of the program include:



>Technology Alliance Program: The vendor is partnering with other tech vendors to create a portfolio of solutions under the “Connected by Cradlepoint” umbrella for wireless branch and mobile environments as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) networking. Such solutions being developed target such areas as public safety, fleet management, enterprise IoT, and private LTE. Cradlepoint hired John Nye from Vidyo last year as director of technology alliances and partnerships to support the effort.

>5G for enterprise branch specialization: The company has developed a business 5G solution for the wireless edge and is launching a business and technical framework to help partners build wireless WAN and 5G practices based on its NetCloud service.

>Program investments: The investments include acquiring a new partner marketing program from Impartner and bringing on new partner managers, solutions architects, and vertical experts.

The Impact: The growth of wireless WAN adoption and the promise of greater speed and bandwidth with 5G will only grow as the business model becomes more distributed, more people work from home or from the road, and companies leverage the IoT, cloud, and edge environments. A recent report from IDC found that the 5G and 4G LTE router market will reach $2.98 billion by 2024. When 5G is included, the total market for next-generation wireless WAN becomes a $3.5 billion market opportunity, according to Harbor Research.



Cradlepoint officials said an upcoming report with IDC regarding wireless WAN found that 75% of IT leaders plan to integrate 5G into their WAN infrastructures.

The Buzz: “Cradlepoint is leading the evolution to wireless WAN and 5G, and our many reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in driving this transition,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “This is the largest revamp of the Cradlepoint Partner Program in our history, bringing together the technology alliances, business and technical frameworks, and resources partners need to build a wireless WAN and 5G practice, accelerate revenue, and capitalize on this incredible multi-billion dollar opportunity.”



“It’s clear that enterprise and public sector organizations will need to further streamline operations, diversify revenue streams, and improve customer experiences going forward. Enabling these changes will require a more agile and persuasive WAN, which only LTE and 5G technology can deliver,” said Michelle Curtis, vice president of emerging technologies at Presidio. “We are excited to partner with Cradlepoint and take advantage of these new partner program elements that will help us make the Wireless WAN and 5G a reality for our customers at this critical time.”