Tanium Launches New Channel Program

Endpoint security firm looks to expand roster of SIs, MSPs, consultants

Tanium is launching its new partner program, the latest move over the last 12 months by the endpoint security and management vendor to build out its channel resources.

The Lowdown: The general availability of the Tanium Partner Advantage Program, announced this week, comes more than six months after the Emeryville, California-based company first announced it during its Converge conference in November 2019.

The Details: The new channel program is aimed at an array of partners, including systems integrators, consultants, solution providers, and MSPs. Tanium also partners with other tech vendors. Tanium’s Core Platform is designed for a highly distributed endpoint environment by decentralizing data collection, aggregation, and distribution to the endpoint, reducing direct client-to-server communications.



The Tanium Partner Advantage program includes:



>Partner focus: The company opted for a simple and flexible program rather than one based on fees that includes rigid tiers and various training requirements.

>Easy engagement: Partners get the same training as Tanium’s internal teams, giving them the resources to register and track opportunities.

>Personalized portal: The portal is based on the role or user type as well as the partner’s specific region or market focus.

>Profitability: The program offers a standard discount approach, with transparent pricing and incentives to enable partner to more easily protect and drive deals. Tanium also is taking a rewards-based approach to partner progression, with no difficult thresholds to overcome around training and other measurements.

Background: Tanium, which was founded in 2007, has built up its channel and sales resources and organization over the past 12 months. That has included bringing on Thomas Stanley as chief revenue officer, Todd Palmer as global head of partner sales, and Tom Herrmann as vice president of global alliances and channels. It also has partnered with a range of other security companies, including NTT, Cloudflare, Okta, and vArmour.

The Buzz: “Tanium Partner Advantage has been developed to give partners a strong foundation that solidifies their ability to invest in us,” Palmer wrote in a blog post. “Our ecosystem of trusted partners helps enterprises and government organizations solve today’s most difficult security, compliance, and IT operations challenges and enables customers to transform their unified endpoint management and security at unparalleled speed and scale. In designing Tanium Partner Advantage, we’ve adopted a partner-first mindset that extends to joint planning and market execution, and in-field business development and technical engagement.”