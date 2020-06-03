Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

RingCentral Gives Partners Greater Flexibility

June 3, 2020

New Ignite channel program lets distributors, MSPs manage entire cycle of SMB sales

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud-based communications provider RingCentral is enabling channel partners to own the entire sales process when selling the vendor’s solutions to SMBs.