RingCentral Gives Partners Greater Flexibility

New Ignite channel program lets distributors, MSPs manage entire cycle of SMB sales

Cloud-based communications provider RingCentral is enabling channel partners to own the entire sales process when selling the vendor’s solutions to SMBs.

The Lowdown: The key to the new Ignite Partner Program, announced this week, is flexibility, giving partners an option to either choose RingCentral’s existing Channel Harmony program, which is aimed at larger organizations, or to manage the entire sales cycle for small and midsize customers.

The Details: Certified partners ranging from distributors to master agents to MSPs can run the entire sales process when going through Ignite. They can provide quotes, access a dedicated remote team for sales support, and close deals that come with higher sales incentives. By contrast, with more complex deals, partners can use the various sales resources available through the Channel Harmony program.

The Impact: Demand for cloud-based communications solutions is soaring in this time of COVID-19, with many employees working from home to comply with social distancing recommendations in hope of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Companies like Zoom and Microsoft – with its Teams solution – are reporting significant increases in both daily usage and revenue. RingCentral expanded its capabilities in April, introducing a new video conferencing service. The Ignite program gives partners a broader range of options for getting the technology into customers’ hands.

Background: The impact of the pandemic can be seen in RingCentral’s first-quarter financial numbers. The Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) company last month noted that overall revenue jumped 33% year-over-year, as did subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR). ARR for both mid-market and enterprise businesses jumped 52%, while channel ARR grew 62%, to $329 million.

The Buzz: “Now more than ever, organizations need technology that allows them to work from anywhere,” said Zane Long, senior vice president for global partner sales at RingCentral. “With the new Ignite program, we remain committed to our partners by providing them with even more flexibility and choice. Partners can continue to look to RingCentral as the complete cloud solution for today’s modern digital workforce across businesses of any size.”



“Cloud communications solutions are now a must have for businesses of all sizes and across industry verticals to maintain business continuity,” said Joe Rittenhouse, president of business development at Converged Technology Professionals. “RingCentral is a leader in cloud communications and their Ignite program provides us with the flexibility to expedite the sales process when catering to small and medium businesses, while still having the option to leverage RingCentral’s resources for larger enterprise deals.”