SAP Unveils New Marketplace for Partner Apps

Endorsement program will promote SAP-related apps to push sales of developers

Joining the trend to promote more cloud and software sales through digital channels, SAP unveiled a new platform that will provide partners a marketplace that will make it easier for end customers to find independently developed applications compatible with its core offerings.

The Lowdown: The new SAP App Center is a marketplace built in which ISVs and application development partners can promote and distribute their SAP-aligned apps. The platform enables customers to easily find and try applications that enhance the experience and value of their core SAP products and services. SAP announced the new marketplace during its SAP Global Partner Summit, a digital event that replaced the annual live conference.

The Details: The SAP App Center already supports more than 1,500 apps that enhance the products across the entire SAP portfolio. The marketplace is open to more than 440,000 SAP customers. Partners can track their activities, user trends, and sales through a unique dashboard.



A significant part of the SAP App Center is SAP Endorsed Apps, a promotional program in which partners earn exposure and promotional support from SAP. Through SAP Endorsed Apps, SAP will promote qualified partner products as compatible, reliable and proven to deliver results.

The Impact: The SAP App Center is part of a growing trend in which technology vendors amplify their value through the sale and promotion of partner-developed technologies. The SAP App Center with its endorsement program has the potential of increasing the awareness of partner offerings and accelerating sales.

Background: Marketplaces and digital sales channels are among the fastest-growing segment in the channel. According to The 2112 Group, which publishes Channelnomics, 30% of vendors were developing cloud strategies and resources at the beginning of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating marketplace development as vendors react to customer demand for digital sales options. According to marketplace platform provider Miraki, one-third of millennial purchasing managers prefer buying B2B products and services through marketplaces.



Marketplaces are commonplace among cloud service provides. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other offer partner products through online marketplaces.

The Buzz:

“We’re bringing a whole new level of partner commitment — uniquely designed to improve experiences and drive success for our customers, while helping our partners innovate and monetize their apps, extensions and solutions,” said SAP Executive Board Member Adaire Fox-Martin, head of Customer Success. “As business moves at an ever-faster pace, we want to help partners deepen customer relationships and ensure they’re delivering the innovative solutions customers need, when they need them.”



“SAP App Center is extremely valuable to our business and our customers,” said Michael Grimm, managing director of Ingentis, an SAP partner and marketplace participant. “It has allowed us to grow our partnership with SAP and serve new customers globally.”

