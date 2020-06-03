IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

There’s a Disconnect Between Telecoms, Edge: Report

June 3, 2020

WWT study finds a $17 billion opportunity but little traction for service providers

By Jeffrey Burt

The rapidly expanding edge computing space represents a $17 billion opportunity for telecom service providers over the next three years, but those companies are being overlooked by enterprises when it comes to deployments, according to a recent study by World Wide Technology.