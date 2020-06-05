Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Life Unveils End-to-End Encryption for Video Conferences

June 5, 2020

Company’s technology will cover all communications as well as meeting room devices

By Jeffrey Burt

Video conferencing vendor Lifesize is putting end-to-end encryption on all group and point-to-point for both cloud communications and cloud-connected meeting room devices, an important step as demand for remote collaboration technology continues to grow.