Virtuozzo Releases VDI Solution for Service Providers

Vendor’s Hybrid Workspace offers a near-native Windows experience

Virtuozzo is leveraging its hyperconverged infrastructure expertise to launch an offering that service providers can bring to customers adapting to a much more distributed and remote workforce.

The Lowdown: The Seattle-based company this week announced Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace, a virtual workspace environment that officials said delivers a near-native Windows experience.

The Details: The new offering comes at a time when businesses are having to support large numbers of employees who are working at home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as many of these companies are expecting that many of those employees will continue working from home even after the public health crisis has passed.



Virtuozzo’s goal was to develop a secure, affordable, and scalable virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) that service providers could deliver to their clients. It can deliver applications and desktops to any devices from a service provider’s data center and includes out-of-the-box multitenancy and single point for licensing and support.



Application delivery come from through either a VDI environment that offers end users the same experience as a traditional PC or a remote desktop session (RDS) that brings a desktop session with multiple standardized applications, an option that can be leveraged in such use cases as call centers and professional service organizations.



Service providers and enterprises can buy the Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace directly from the company or from such distributors as TLine, Logosoft, SupportNinja, and Stock Distribuidora.

The Impact: Businesses are thirsty for help supporting their remote workers. A survey by analyst firm 451 Research found that almost 40% of respondents expect to implement expanded or universal remote policies to help address the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, a recent survey by database provider MariaDB found that 46% of those questioned are implementing permanent work-from-home programs.

The Buzz: “Virtuozzo has been working closely with service providers for over 20 years and strives to help them create value for their end-customers while maximizing efficiency and driving growth, Virtuozzo CEO Alex Fine said. “We have witnessed growing demand, especially in recent months, from our existing partners to leverage the capabilities of our hyperconverged infrastructure to support hybrid work environments. The innovators, who have adopted Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace, have already seen tremendous uptake of the solution and a significant opportunity for new revenue growth; we are excited to be able to bring this solution to the market during this pivotal time.”