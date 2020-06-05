Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Virtuozzo Releases VDI Solution for Service Providers

June 5, 2020

Vendor’s Hybrid Workspace offers a near-native Windows experience

By Jeffrey Burt

Virtuozzo is leveraging its hyperconverged infrastructure expertise to launch an offering that service providers can bring to customers adapting to a much more distributed and remote workforce.