AWS and Slack Partner to Challenge Microsoft Teams

June 8, 2020

New alliance brings together a top collaboration solutions vendor with the dominant public cloud player

By Jeffrey Burt

The already crowded cloud-based communications space now has even more competition after Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Slack announced a multi-year partnership that includes the collaboration technology vendor running its offerings on the world’s number-one public cloud.