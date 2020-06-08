Fuze Becomes Referral Partner to Serenova for CCaaS

Alliances means that the two vendors can offer customers more complete collaboration and contact center option

Fuze, a cloud-based communications vendor, will point customers to Serenova for their Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) needs as part of a referral partnership announced by the two companies Monday.

The Lowdown: The alliance comes three months after Serenova merged with Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) vendor Lifesize to create a company able to supply customers with both UCaaS and CCaaS capabilities.

The Details: The new partnership means that Fuze now can not only offer customers its own cloud-based collaboration offer but now has a CCaaS company that it can refer them to. Among the top benefits of the Serenova-Fuze alliance are:



>Improved customer experience: Serenova and Fuze will enable enterprises to better communicate with customers and address their needs.

>Enhanced collaboration: The combination of the capabilities from both companies will give customers company-wide, media-independent, and real-time collaboration on any device and from any location.

>Better quality of service: Customers will be able to leverage enterprise-level cloud PBX and collaboration solutions, which not only improves quality of service but also reliability.

The Impact: The UCaaS and CCaaS markets already were growing quickly even before the COVID-19 pandemic, though the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated that growth. A report from ResearchandMarkets from March said the UCaaS market will jump from $15.8 billion last year to $24.8 billion by 2024. Meanwhile, the CCaaS space, which was at $18.1 billion in 2019, will grow 19.7% a year from this year to 2027. With businesses turning to the channel for help in adapting to the changing business model brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, partners should be able to take advantage of the Serenova-Fuze partnership to grow the collaboration and contact center options they can offer customers.

Background: Fuze late last year appointed a new CEO – Brian Day, its on-time chief financial officer – and adopted a new strategy in which the company will now only focus on the enterprise market, calling it the best growth opportunity.

The Buzz: “The opportunities for contact centers to become more seamless, cost-effective components of organizations’ unified communications strategies are boundless,” said John Lynch, senior vice president of sales for Serenova. “Combining Serenova’s globally scalable cloud contact center platform with Fuze’s unified communications and contact center platform provides organizations with a tightly integrated, best-of-breed solution to deliver exceptional cross-channel customer experiences.”



“Fuze’s communications and contact center platform provides enterprise contact centers with a holistic view of their organization and deeper insight into contact center performance,” said Tim Puccio, vice president of global channel and alliances at Fuze. “Serenova is a great addition to the existing Fuze contact center solution portfolio and Fuze Ecosystem. We look forward to partnering closely with Serenova in providing the rich customer experiences that allow modern enterprises to differentiate themselves.”