Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Fuze Becomes Referral Partner to Serenova for CCaaS

June 8, 2020

Alliances means that the two vendors can offer customers more complete collaboration and contact center option

By Jeffrey Burt

Fuze, a cloud-based communications vendor, will point customers to Serenova for their Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) needs as part of a referral partnership announced by the two companies Monday.