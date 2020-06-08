Rackspace Puts Strategic Focus on Multicloud

Company rolls out new solutions and tweaks its name to Rackspace Technology

Rackspace is redirecting its strategy to focus more on multicloud computing, unveiling on Monday new solutions and a new name.

The Lowdown: The greater emphasis on its multicloud expertise comes a year after Kevin Jones took over as CEO of the company, whose capabilities include being a cloud MSP and which now is called Rackspace Technology.

The Details: Rackspace officials pointed to a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships – such as stronger alliances with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware and buying such companies as Onica, a cloud-native consulting and managed services firm – that have contributed to the company’s transformation.



Rackspace’s new solutions are:



>Cloud Optimization, which helps customers improve costs and performance while still delivering services to their customers.

>Cloud Security, for providing customers with security and compliance services for enterprises and the cloud.

>Cloud Native Enablement, for leveraging cloud-native application, data, and security in a DevOps culture to accelerate multicloud adoption.

>Data Modernization, which enables customers to leverage modern data analytics capabilities to make fast and predictive decisions.

The Impact: Rackspace over the years has evolved from a data center hosting company to one that rapidly embraced the multicloud trend and moved to partner with the major public cloud services providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud rather than competing with them. The new solutions and services will help Rackspace better define its capabilities in a market that is crowded and evolving rapidly.

The Buzz: “Our technical acumen with the world’s leading cloud technologies – across apps, data and security – empowers our customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and create incredible experiences,” Jones said. “Our new name, mission and multicloud solutions better represent the full value we bring to market. Our mission is simple. Embrace technology. Empower customers. Deliver the future.”



“Our first year of savings with Rackspace was in the 40-45% range versus our historical run costs. As we’ve continued to optimize, our second and third year of savings will be more than 60%,” said Scott Strickland, executive vice president and CIO for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. “Rackspace has been a tremendous partner, and their strategic shift to double down on new multicloud solutions addresses our long-term business needs.”