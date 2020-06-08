3 Ways for MSPs to Make an Impact Now
June 8, 2020
Managed service providers need to address WFH challenges, take care of staff, and keep their eyes on the road ahead
While change is nothing new, usually there’s time for businesses to prepare and adjust. But the big global change we are all experiencing this year with COVID-19 happened quite suddenly. Recently, I took time to talk with a few of our MSP partners from around the world to find out how they quickly pivoted their teams and business for the way work now gets done and for the opportunities they see moving forward. Here are my three top takeaways from those discussions:
• Alleviate clients’ most pressing work-from-home (WFH) challenges: For MSPs, “remote” is what they do. What’s new is the volume as more clients set up more people to work from home. Unsurprisingly, this has caused some challenges, but savvy MSPs are quickly adapting to this new normal.
Because WFH practices hit many businesses by surprise, some of them simply didn’t have enough machines for employees to use at home. One SolarWinds MSP partner, meinAdmin, is renting laptops to clients so they can quickly set up new workspaces for employees.
Security is also a factor: A common scenario MSPs are seeing is clients’ employees using home computers for work. This creates security risks if the machines are not properly secured, potentially opening the business to breaches. Research conducted since WFH policies started being enforced in March shows that cyberattacks are on the rise as hackers look to exploit the situation. To cyberattackers, higher numbers of remote workers means more targets.
MSPs that have been setting up WFH environments for clients point out it’s critical to run security checks on all machines before connecting them to company networks, and to install endpoint security, firewalls, and other security tools.
It’s a good idea to limit use of corporate-connected computers to employees. In cases where family members share a computer, MSPs should be educating users on safe practices, such as password-protecting critical applications and using business e-mail only for work.
And of course, it’s also important to remember the basics, like enabling multi-factor authentication, running virus scans, and keeping patches up to date.
Beyond technology, the pandemic has also created a new mindset for some MSPs when it comes to client engagement. David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer of SolarWinds MSP partner Corsica Technologies, says they’re putting empathy first during this challenging time. For example, they’ve been proactively reaching out to customers to provide tips and strategies for getting more value out of their existing collaboration tools—at no cost to them. The goal is to help clients adapt to WFH changes and enable them to put their best foot forward with their own customers.
• Look after your team: While MSPs are experts at managing remote environments, they too are dealing with WFH challenges. Some employees who aren’t used to WFH are having trouble adjusting; they would rather be in the office. Communication is key in this situation, say MSPs. Starting the day with a videoconference brings the team together and helps alleviate feelings of isolation that some employees may have. The same is true for virtual breaks, lunches, and happy hours.
Maintaining contact with staff is also important to ensure everyone is staying on the same page, keeping up with projects, and doing their part to take care of customers. The human element of ongoing communication is also critical: In some cases, employees may have to self-isolate after having contact with an infected person, or they may be dealing with an infection in the family. A chance to share the experience with colleagues helps them get emotional support.
For SolarWinds MSP partner David Rounds, CEO of NetEffect, prioritizing EQ with internal teams has been essential. Consistent engagement on a personal level has played a major role in the way NetEffect is supporting employees day in and day out.
• Look ahead to new opportunities: Once the pandemic subsides and stay-at-home orders are lifted, some of the new normal may become permanent. Some workers forced to work remotely as a result of the global health environment may continue to do so. This creates opportunities to continue securing and connecting them. Automation will become more important than ever as businesses depend on distributed environments. MSPs should take the opportunity to work with their vendors on automating as many tasks as possible and look into deploying technology with self-healing capabilities to make it easier to manage remote environments.
MSPs should help clients, if they can, in what are perhaps unusual matters—for instance, assisting them with navigating requirements for government programs to help them stay in business beyond the emergency. There is also an opportunity for MSPs to step up their marketing—but do it gently. This isn’t the time for a hard sell.
Now more than ever, personal relationships matter. Simon Beckett, Managing Director of SolarWinds MSP partner DynaCom, says it’s important to stay in close touch with clients. Let them know you’re looking after them, remind them you’re ready to support them through all the changes, and don’t just e-mail them: Use phone calls or videoconferencing too. Once things start to get back to normal, they’ll remember you for your efforts to make a more human connection.
