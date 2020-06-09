Centrify Focuses on Channel to Drive Growth

Revamped partner program ups incentives, opportunities for partners

Centrify, which makes privileged access management (PAM) and zero-trust architecture solutions, is enhancing its channel program to increase the participation of resellers and other partners participate in customer deals.

The Lowdown: The Centrify Reliance Partner Program, announced Tuesday, includes not only a range of incentives but also a new tiering program that is aimed at driving improved success for joint customers.

The Details: The enhanced program includes a number of features, including:



>Deal registration: It is now required for all opportunities to lock in pricing for partners and give them first crack on the deal.

>Non-standard pricing: Centrify is putting more structure around margins and discounts and reducing price randomness.

>Incumbent reseller status: A partner that that brings a deal to Centrify will get the first right to renewal and also will be eligible for the best pricing.

>Centrify certification: The sales and technical program will help increase partners’ expertise with Centrify and its solutions.



The updated tiering includes:



>Platinum Partner: These partners get the most competitive deal registration discounts and highest level of education, customer support, and services.

>Gold Partner: They receive deal registration discounts, Centrify expertise, and related education, tools, and collateral.

>Silver Partner: They get access to services designed to increase customers satisfaction and deal registration discounts.

The Impact: The global PAM market, which already was growing quickly as the workforce becomes more mobile, has gotten a boost in recent months as more people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises are eager to control who has access to corporate networks and data, particularly from outside the traditional firewall. At a time of increasing numbers of cyber-threats, an increasingly mobile workforce, and trends such as bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and the Internet of Things (IoT), many companies are turning to channel partners to help them manage security.

The Buzz: “Our goal is to have a partner involved in every opportunity as we continue to build a world-class channel,” said Chris Peterson, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Centrify. “With the increased requirements around remote work, it’s never been more mission-critical to ensure that privileged access is optimized and secure. Demand for Centrify Identity-Centric PAM solutions has never been greater and our success will be tied to how effectively we can engage and partner with the channel.”



“We are very excited about Centrify’s new Reliance Partner Program and the opportunities it creates for us to provide multi-cloud-ready Privileged Access Management solutions to our customers,” said Paul Bedi, founder and CEO of IDMWorks. “We see a lot of demand to secure privileged credentials, especially as our customers continue their digital transformations and multicloud journeys. Partnering with a world-class leader like Centrify that specializes in centralizing identities and securing privileged access ensures we’re continuing to lead the way in offering our customers’ solutions that solve the business challenges they are facing today.”