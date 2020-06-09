Ingram Micro Cloud Simplifies Complex AWS World

Launches Illuminate program for resellers in the AWS Partner Network

Ingram Micro Cloud is looking to help resellers that are building businesses within Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The Lowdown: Ingram Micro Cloud is an arm of the IT distributor that manages the cloud digital value chain that uses its CloudBlue services and software platform as its foundation. It includes the Cloud Marketplace that serves as a place to buy and sell digital services.

The Details: Ingram Micro Cloud recently unveiled Illuminate, a partner enablement program that resellers can lean on as they find their way through the APN process. The program addresses four areas:



>Coaching: The program is designed to help guide resellers overcome challenges and hit deadlines.

>Marketing: Resellers will get help in marketing and customer demand-generation activities.

>Sales: Tools and other resources are available to help resellers in such areas as assessing their situations, training their sales teams, and developing go-to-market strategies.

>Technical: The program offers various technical resources to help resellers win more businesses and navigate the APN waters.

The Impact: AWS is the dominant player in a fast-growing and crowded public cloud services space, with about 40% of the market, according to Synergy Research Group. The APN is a vast network, with tens of thousands of consulting and technology partners worldwide. The expertise and insights that Ingram Micro Cloud can bring to resellers will be a boon as they look to become AWS partners and grow their business.

Background: Ingram Micro Cloud has its own global reach, with more than 55,000 resellers and 64 countries. The Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 millions seats and offers more than 120 cloud solutions.

The Buzz: “At Ingram Micro Cloud, we help simplify the complexity of the cloud,” said Adam Christensen, vice president of global marketing at Ingram Micro Cloud. “The Illuminate program for AWS will serve as a guidelight to many of our resellers so they can successfully build and grow a thriving AWS business.”