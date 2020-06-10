Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology
Incoming Vonage CEO Rory Read

Dell’s Rory Read to Take Over as Vonage CEO

June 10, 2020

The leadership change comes as the company expands its business cloud communications capabilities

By Jeffrey Burt

Rory Read, currently chief operating executive at Dell Technologies and president of the company’s Virtustream cloud business, will take over next as CEO of Vonage, a player in the fast-growing and highly competitive cloud communications space.