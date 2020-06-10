Channelnomics Original

Technology
Cloudera headquarters in Palo Alto, California

Reports: Cloudera a Target for Acquisition

June 10, 2020

Reports say a private equity firm is in the hunt; speculation swirls over a possible IBM takeover

Cloud data management and analytics specialist Cloudera is reportedly on the market for acquisition. Leading reports indicate an unnamed private equity firm could take the company private. Analysts speculate that a major tech company, with IBM in the lead among mentions, could takeover the company.