Digital Shadows Puts Focus on MSSPs and VARs

Cybersecurity vendor’s new partner program includes tiering and a portal

Cybersecurity company Digital Shadows is aiming its new channel program at VARs and managed security services providers (MSSPs).

The Lowdown: The new program introduced this week will address partners in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The Details: Digital Shadow’s program come with new tiering and a portal that partners can leverage. It comes as the channel becomes an increasingly important part of the nine-year-old vendor’s business. According to Davitt Potter, Digital Shadow’s director of MSSP and channel sales in the Americas, the company more than doubled its partner revenue last year.



The program comprises Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, and as partners reach thresholds for each level, they will gain more access to discounts, marketing development funds (MDF), and technical certification levels.



Digital Shadows’ SearchLight offering identifies customer assets that are exposed to security threats and remediates the situation. SearchLight configures the assets, monitors them for exposures, delivers context to organizations, and takes action to protect against and mitigates threats. Partners can offer it directly to customers, add it as a module to their managed security services, or integrate it into their own security operations center (SOC).



For channel partners, Digital Shadows offers everything from first-mover and pre-registration features to sales training, demand generation opportunities, and professional services. MSSPs can use SearchLight’s threat intelligence to differentiate from competitors and understand the motivations and tools of bad actors and its REST APIs to integrate Digital Shadows’ technology with their own existing services and SOC dashboards.

The Buzz: “Our partners increasingly recognize that digital risk protection is now a critical part of their portfolio – evidenced by the fact that on average, every year we will help each of their customers mitigate issues relating to 100 exposed sensitive documents, 290 spoof domains or social profiles, 190 certificate issues, and 84 exploit vulnerabilities,” Potter said. “In order to continue to help them scale their business, we will continue to heavily invest in and enable our VAR and MSSP partners. Creating these partner tiers allows our partners to accelerate their growth in this incredibly fast-moving space.”