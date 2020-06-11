Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Digital Shadows Puts Focus on MSSPs and VARs

June 11, 2020

Cybersecurity vendor’s new partner program includes tiering and a portal

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity company Digital Shadows is aiming its new channel program at VARs and managed security services providers (MSSPs).