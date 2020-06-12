Enterprises Turn to SD-WAN in Move to the Cloud: Survey

Barracuda Networks’ study found that Microsoft Azure was the public cloud of choice

Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) is a key part of the overall security picture for enterprises as they migrate workloads to the cloud, according to a survey released this week by network security vendor Barracuda Networks.

The Lowdown: The survey of 750 executives and team members and conducted by Vanson Bourne, found that while cloud adoption by businesses continues to grow, security remains the top concerns as organizations face growing numbers of increasingly sophisticated threats.

The Details: More than half of the respondents who have added security to their public cloud did so with SD-WAN, according to the survey. In addition, secure SD-WAN fully integrated into the public cloud is the solution of choice by most respondents.



Key findings in the survey include:



>SD-WAN deployment: 23% have already deployed SD-WAN, with another 51% in the process of deploying the technology or expecting to do so in the next 12 months.

>Cloud provider: About 52% of respondents want to acquire an SD-WAN solution through a cloud provider.

>Cloud adoption: The financial services industry had the most SD-WAN adoption, with 35% saying it’s already in use and another 41% deploying it or planning to in the next 12 months. The public sector had the lowest adoption rate, at 7% deployment. However, 36% are in the process or planning to deploy it.

>Going independent: 16% of respondents said they wanted to get SD-WAN from an independent vendor and 15% would choose a telecommunications partner. Another 12% would opt for a VAR.

>Public cloud platform: In the survey, Microsoft was 50% more preferred than Amazon Web Services and 125% more than Google Cloud Platform. Respondents view Azure as more security and more user-friendly.



The full survey can be found here.

The Impact: SD-WAN is among the fastest-growing segments in the network space given its ability to support multicloud and hybrid cloud environments and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and its support of multiple connection types. IDC is forecasting the SD-WAN market will grow almost 31% a year between 2019 and 2023, when it will hit $5.25 billion.

The Buzz: “As more organizations move to public cloud, SD-WAN technology is a critical part of securing these cloud deployments,” said Klaus Gheri, vice president of network security at Barracuda. “By deploying an all-in-one, secure SD-WAN solution natively built into the public cloud network, organizations can reap the full benefits of public cloud.”