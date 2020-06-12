Infoblox Rolls Out Partner Incentives, Services

Bill McCarthy, Infoblox executive president of worldwide field operations (photo courtesy of Infoblox)

Company says new pandemic-driven business environment poses opportunity for the channel.

Seeing opportunity for its partners in a rapidly evolving global business environment, Infoblox is making a number of investments in its channel program.



The secure cloud-based network service provider has unveiled new incentives and services designed to help channel partners grow their businesses and drive profits at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way companies do business, particularly by creating a substantial remote workforce.



Included in the new offerings for the channel are:



> Business development: Infoblox has created a dedicated team of business development specialists that will help partners find new customers and expand the work they do with existing ones. The company also has expanded its Professional Services Program to the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

> Registrations: The company is offering an additional double-digit percentage off the NET contract value for new customer wins that are approved through Infoblox’s deal registration program.

> Enhanced incentives: Infoblox is extending its “triple play” incentive, rewarding partners with up to $13,000 for new customer wins. It’s also putting a greater focus on its “inter-lock” partner plans that include sales, business development, and marketing.

> Special incentives: Partners can get special incentives and loyalty pricing for incremental customer deals, such as technology refreshes and deployment of work-from-home solutions.



The new partner incentives and other channel offerings are available now. Infoblox also is making additional promotions available to Gold and Platinum partners.



The coronavirus outbreak created a highly distributed remote work environment almost overnight as businesses sought to mitigate the spread of the virus. Many companies have turned to the channel to help them adapt to the telework business model that creates collaboration, connectivity, and security challenges.



It’s also creating a range of new opportunities for partners, even after the pandemic passes. Market research firms like Gartner are predicting that a percentage of employees worldwide will continue working from home at least part of the time in a post-coronavirus world.



The new channel incentives come two months after Infoblox unveiled new services and tools for partners to help them weather the economic fallout from the pandemic.



“Infoblox channel partners are in a favorable position to keep businesses and remote workforces securely connected to the people, platforms, and applications needed to work through COVID-19 and become ready for the new future,” said Bill McCarthy, executive vice president of worldwide field operations at Infoblox. “This influx of channel investments and incentives will help fuel our partners’ pipelines by energizing, educating, and further enabling their sales, marketing, and technical support teams.”



“These continued investments and incentives from Infoblox enable us to design and deliver secure networking solutions to our customers, while staying profitable ourselves,” said Darrin Good, director of business development at CompuNet. “The widespread adoption of the distributed workforce has prioritized remote-user security and elevated CompuNet’s need to offer creative and functional solutions. We are excited to combine our quality engineers with our advanced partner solutions to address our customers’ unique requirements. Infoblox is a trusted partner that is absolutely supporting our customers’ needs through innovation, enablement, and business execution.”



“We’re all-in when it comes to the success of our channel partners,” said Sandy Janes, worldwide director of partner programs and operations at Infoblox. “Enabling our channel partners to sell more, earn more, learn more, and offer more is a company-wide effort that we’re taking to the bank.”