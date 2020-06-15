Channelnomics Original

Technology

Hyperscalers Fueling Colocation Market Growth

June 15, 2020

Amazon, Google, others are fastest growing customers for data center services providers like Equinix and Digital Realty, Synergy says

By Jeffrey Burt

Hyperscale data center operators trying to keep up with rapidly growing demand for their cloud-based services are becoming increasingly important customers for colocation providers, according to a recent report from the Synergy Research Group.