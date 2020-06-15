Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

MSP Revenues Fall, Priorities Shift During Pandemic: Survey

June 15, 2020

IT Glue finds that cybersecurity, second wave of shutdowns key issues for industry

By Jeffrey Burt

The coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the global and U.S. economies hard over the past couple of months, did not spare MSPs, which have seen revenues fall as during pandemic-related shutdowns and a growing number of clients unable to pay for services, according to a new survey.