SolarWinds Ups ITSM Ante

Aims to help enterprises visualize, manage IT environments with new Service Desk offering

Nowadays, IT service management, or ITSM, is more valuable than ever. Businesses across the spectrum – every size, vertical, and area of expertise – need to increase their efficiency and enhance cost-effectiveness. They need to address IT environments that have become increasingly complex because of hybrid infrastructures and remote workforces. And they need to fine-tune the customer experience (CX), which can now make or break a company’s bottom line.



ITSM can be the key to digital transformation, providing a bevy of benefits, including cost savings, increased productivity, streamlined communication between IT service providers and customers (both inside and outside the organization), a unified platform for CX, and a 360-degree view of service data.



The IT service desk sits at the crux of any ITSM initiative, and SolarWinds prides itself on the power of its service desk solution, which allows IT personnel to link trouble tickets to known issues and upcoming changes, manage tickets submitted through any channel (e-mail, phone calls, service portal, etc.), and streamline ticket routing via automation.



The SolarWinds IT Service Desk allows for incident and asset management, helping businesses deliver high-caliber service to employees, minimize the impact that incidents have on operations, and ensure that employees are equipped with the assets and tools they need for optimum productivity.



Most recently, SolarWinds rolled out Service Desk Enterprise, going up against the likes of ServiceNow and Zendesk. With the new ITSM solution, SolarWinds pushes deeper into the enterprise space, aiming to help organizations better manage and visualize their IT environments and enhance their security capabilities.



The new solution offers a number of benefits, including these:



> Reduced risk: With two-factor and multi-factor authentication, service-desk agents gain greater access control on the SolarWinds web application, employee portal, and mobile platform – especially important for companies in the finance, government, and healthcare verticals. Also, customers can assess the impact of change through configuration management database (CMDB) visualization capabilities.

> Improved service availability: More efficient asset lifecycle management and faster incident resolution improves uptime, while change management workflows drive automation.

> Accelerated problem resolution: The upgraded CMDB allows for faster contextualization of configuration, incident resolution, IT issues, and problem management.



According to Verified Market Research, the global ITSM market is poised to grow more than 11% each year from 2018 to 2026, from $1.9 billion to $4.5 billion, fueled largely by greater security and privacy concerns, an increasingly mobile workforce, and a shift toward cloud-based ITSM.



“Today’s organizations have higher expectations for process automation and IT support, which require a service desk that can solve complex issues and support key business processes,” said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds. “By providing updated visualization tools that tie to key service management needs such as change management and workflow automation, SolarWinds Service Desk Enterprise helps service-desk agents exceed expectations with scalable and secure IT services.”