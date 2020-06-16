IBM Bolsters Security Compliance in Public Cloud

Announces plans to buy startup Spanugo and its security assurance software platform

IBM is buying startup Spanugo to help businesses keep in compliance with government and industry security regulations and standards in the public cloud.

The Lowdown: The plan is for IBM to integrate Spanugo’s security assurance software into the IBM Cloud to provide security and compliance assurance as enterprises in heavily regulated industries move more of their workloads into the cloud.

The Details: Spanugo, founded in 2016, offers its Automated Security Assurance Platform (ASAP), which is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and integrates with existing security infrastructure for hybrid cloud environments. By integrating ASAP into the public cloud, IBM will enable enterprises to define compliance profiles, manage controls, and in real time monitor compliance.



The startup announced the general availability of its ASAP offering in January.



The acquisition of Spanugo, announced this week, is part of a larger push by IBM to encourage businesses in tightly regulated sectors to embrace its public cloud. The company late last year unveiled a financial services public cloud that addresses the various regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency needs of the industry.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

The Impact: Businesses continue to migrate a larger number of mission-critical workloads to the cloud despite ongoing concerns about compliance and security. A study last year by Virtustream, a cloud business owned by Dell Technologies, found that 97% of 719 executives surveyed were migrating such applications to the cloud as part of their larger multicloud strategies and Virtustream officials said that almost 70% of the company’s business involves hosting SAP applications for enterprises.

The Buzz: “IBM is committed to building the industry’s most secure and open public cloud for business. With the acquisition of Spanugo, we have taken another major step in advancing IBM’s differentiated capabilities in security and compliance for our enterprise clients, including those in highly regulated industries,” said Howard Boville, senior vice president of cloud for IBM. “Bringing Spanugo’s technology into our financial services public cloud will help provide our clients with evidence of their ongoing compliance, in real time.”



“Spanugo’s strong domain knowledge and experience in security posture management is a natural complement to IBM’s public cloud offerings,” said Doc Vaidhyanathan, co-founder and chief product officer at Spanugo. “By joining IBM on its mission to be the most secure public cloud for the enterprise, we’re able to deeply serve businesses across industries that require verifiable, audit-ready, real-time cybersecurity posturing.”