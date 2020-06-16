Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Ingram Micro Cloud Loads Salesforce Essentials Onto Marketplace

June 16, 2020

Move will give resellers and SMBs fast access to cloud-based CRM solution

By Jeffrey Burt

Ingram Micro Cloud is adding Salesforce’s Essentials to the list of third-party solutions available in its Cloud Marketplace to resellers and small businesses in North America.