Ingram Micro Cloud Loads Salesforce Essentials Onto Marketplace

Move will give resellers and SMBs fast access to cloud-based CRM solution

Ingram Micro Cloud is adding Salesforce’s Essentials to the list of third-party solutions available in its Cloud Marketplace to resellers and small businesses in North America.

The Lowdown: Salesforce Essentials is a customer relationship management (CRM) offering with built-in intelligence that’s designed to give SMBs a platform for everything from viewing customer information and identifying leads to tracking communications and detailing sales data.

The Details: Along with offering Salesforce Essentials in the Cloud Marketplace, Ingram also will provide support to resellers to help them position Essentials and drive adoption by their customers. Ingram Micro Cloud officials announced the move this week at the vendor’s virtual Cloud Summit event.



The addition of Salesforce Essentials will expand on the more than 120 cloud-based solutions in Ingram’s Cloud Marketplace. Ingram Micro Cloud has more than 55,000 resellers and operates in 64 countries, with the Cloud Marketplace serving 6.5 million seats.

The Impact: SMBs already were working with channel partners to grow and manage their businesses in a rapidly evolving IT world and the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic fallout have only increased the challenge as smaller businesses work to drive revenue and slow customer churn. Online marketplaces give resellers access to a broad array of solutions that can speed help to their clients.

Background: Ingram Micro Cloud is an arm of IT distributor Ingram Micro and is leverages its CloudBlue service and software platform as its foundation.

The Buzz: “These are challenging times for all businesses, but in particular, for small businesses,” said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president of global cloud computing at Ingram Micro. “This agreement further strengthens our marketplace of cloud solutions addressing the unique needs of small businesses. Salesforce’s expertise in fostering business growth and its dedication to the customer experience will be crucial assets for our partners and their customers.”



“Salesforce Essentials is purpose-built to give small businesses access to the tools they need to better connect with customers,” says Meredith Schmidt, executive vice president and general manager of Essentials and SMB at Salesforce. “At a time when small businesses are facing new and unfamiliar challenges, we hope to bring critical small business tools and resources to Ingram Micro Cloud’s community of reselling partners and small-business customers.”