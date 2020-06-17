Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

D&H Adds Cisco Products to Cloud Marketplace

June 17, 2020

MSPs and other partners will be able to bundle Webex, Umbrella offerings into packages for SMBs

By Jeffrey Burt

D&H Distributing is adding cloud-based collaboration, security, and network visibility offerings from Cisco Systems to its Cloud Marketplace, enabling partners to deliver bundled solutions to its SMB clients.