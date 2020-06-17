D&H Adds Cisco Products to Cloud Marketplace

MSPs and other partners will be able to bundle Webex, Umbrella offerings into packages for SMBs

D&H Distributing is adding cloud-based collaboration, security, and network visibility offerings from Cisco Systems to its Cloud Marketplace, enabling partners to deliver bundled solutions to its SMB clients.

The Lowdown: MSPs and other channel partners can bring together Cisco’s managed services solutions with hardware from either Cisco or third parties to create tailored offerings for customers.

The Details: Partners can get the Cisco solutions through the D&H Marketplace portal, where they can match end-user budgets through a tiered pricing structure. The packaged solutions, unveiled this week, include:



>Collaborative bundle: The “Meeting, Teams, and Calling” bundle is based on the Webex technology and can include such hardware and peripherals as voice-over-IP (VoIP) phones, headsets, and accessories to create a video conferencing solution.

>Remote worker bundle: This includes laptops, an associated contract for Cisco’s Umbrella layered security, Webex licensing for Meetings, Calling, and Teams, and add-ons like laptop cases and surge protectors.

>Security-based packages: These leverage both Umbrella and Cisco’s Stealthwatch network visibility and threat detection solutions, which uses machine learning to detect malicious activity on computers. Both Umbrella and Stealthwatch utilize Cisco’s Talos database of threat data and attack indicators.



In addition, MSPs that buy Cisco managed services products can enroll in the vendor’s Cisco Managed Services Provider program and receive additional discounts, market development funds (MFD), and rebates through D&H.

The Impact: Like other vendors with cloud-based remote collaboration and video conferencing products, Cisco has seen an increase in demand for its Webex solutions as most employees have been working from home since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Having these collaboration and security solutions from Cisco available via the Cloud Marketplace gives channel partners top-tier options to offer their clients as try to manage the continued fallout from the public health crisis.

The Buzz: “D&H has established an effective go-to-market strategy for partners looking to increase their cloud-based offerings. Cisco’s solutions are a major addition to the robust portfolio we’ve curated,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of D&H’s Cloud Business Unit. “The D&H Marketplace puts the power of the cloud in the MSP’s hands, allowing them to deliver very tailored, high-value services in a streamlined manner. They can select the quantities and packages, then process the order all in one simple transaction. Our goal is to make it as seamless as possible for partners to become profitable providers of cloud-based services.”



“This agreement with Cisco is an expansion of a vital partnership between our two companies, one that will continue to build as more of the market embraces the ‘XaaS’ protocol,” said Jay Adkins, director of D&H’s Cisco Business Unit. “More small businesses are adjusting to the use of digital platforms and they’re looking to the channel to help them complete this transition.”



“Cisco places great value on its relationship with D&H as an agile, effective distributor in the SMB space,” said Roy McLean, senior manager of global distribution at Cisco. “We’re proud to extend our SaaS solutions to D&H’s expanding Cloud Marketplace transactional platform, which helps partners quickly ramp-up to the MSP model. Together we’ll bring compelling bundles to these mutual partners, creating secure, powerful, turn-key solutions that address the collaborative needs of the ‘new normal.'”