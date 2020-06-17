Channelnomics Original

Technology

Report: IT Leaders Expect Spending to Climb

June 17, 2020

A new study says IT budgets are either done with cuts or projected to climb in the third quarter

The time of frozen and fractured IT budgets is nearly over, according to a study conducted by research firm Pulse. IT leaders at end user organizations expect an end to cuts and paused projects beginning in July. Some even expect budgets to climb as the economy rumbles back to life following the COVID-19 pandemic.