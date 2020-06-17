Snowflake Launches Channel, Tech Partner Program

Well-funded startup aims to speed up adoption of its cloud-based data platform

Snowflake, the cloud-based data platform vendor that saw its valuation rise above $12 billion after another round of funding, is looking to accelerate the expansion of its business with the launch this week of a partner program.

The Lowdown: The Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) includes both technology and services partners, the latter of which includes companies like Deloitte, Interworks, and Slalom to help customers with everything from migration to implementation. Technology partners include vendors like Informatica and Talend.

The Details: The new program includes tiering and incentives for partners. Benefits and features of the SPN include:



>SPN Portal: The central portal for all partners includes sales and technical training, enablement content, deal registration, and sales and marketing tools.

>Resale and MSP programs: The Resale Program helps partners manage the lifecycle of their customers’ Snowflake efforts, from pre-sales, sales, and post-sales implementations. The MSP Program offers end users a way to use Snowflake’s data platform as a fully managed service.

>Snowflake-ready Technology Program: The initiative validates technology partner integrations, ensuring their connectors adhere to the vendor’s best practices and allow customers to find the validate connectors.



Once a company is registered as a Snowflake partner, anyone from the company can self-register to access the portal and every partner will have a portal administrator who can add, remove, and manage users.

The Impact: Snowflake’s data platform runs in the public cloud – including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform – and delivers data warehousing, data lakes, data application development, data analytics, and data sharing to enterprises.

Background: The eight-year-old company continues to get support from investors. Snowflake in February announced $479 million in funding, which came on the heels of a previous $450 million that was raised. Company officials also have continued to add partnerships in recent months, including with Deloitte, Salesforce, M1, and Mobilize.Net.

The Buzz: “The new Snowflake Partner Network program makes partnering with Snowflake easy and enables partners to leverage their capability and expertise to deliver powerful data-driven business outcomes to our joint customers,” said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake’s vice president of partners and alliances. “We are thrilled to launch these new programs to reward our partners for the growth they’ve contributed to Snowflake and to deliver even more impact to customers.”



“The new Snowflake Partner Network allows increased access to training and technical resources to help scale our Snowflake practice as well as enable different data use cases,” said Hilary Feier, managing director of data and analytics at Slalom. ”This is allowing us to quickly deliver joint customer solutions as we migrate customers from legacy to the Snowflake cloud data platform and help our customers build a modern culture of data.”



“The new Partner Portal gives us clear visibility into the data around our deals, access to enablement content and training and is quickly becoming the central one-stop-shop for all things Snowflake within our practice,” Interworks CEO Behfar Jahanshahi said.



“We’re very excited to be collaborating with Snowflake and are impressed by how their innovations are redefining the market for data technology,” said Frank Farrall, principal and AI ecosystems leader at Deloitte Consulting. “We are seeing high interest from clients looking to adopt Snowflake’s technology to maximize impact as they migrate their data to the cloud.”