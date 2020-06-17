Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Snowflake Launches Channel, Tech Partner Program

June 17, 2020

Well-funded startup aims to speed up adoption of its cloud-based data platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Snowflake, the cloud-based data platform vendor that saw its valuation rise above $12 billion after another round of funding, is looking to accelerate the expansion of its business with the launch this week of a partner program.