Edge Specialist Stratus Launches New Partner Program

Partner portal is key part of what’s being offered to SIs, VARs, and others in the channel

Stratus Technologies is revamping its partner program to include a new tiering system, an improved deal registration process, and a new portal that gives systems integrators, VARs, and other partners a single place to access tools and other resources.

The Lowdown: Stratus, which has a 40-year history of selling fault-tolerant systems and is now focused on the growing edge computing space, also is narrowing its focus to the most active partners in its channel lineup.

The Details: The goal of the new program, announced this week, is to put more resources – from platforms and services to consulting – into the hands of partners that are working with end users to build out their edge computing environments, which are becoming increasingly important at a time when much of the data and applications are being created and accessed outside of central data centers, trends like the Internet of Things (IoT) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) continue to grow, and workforces are highly distributed.



The Stratus Partner Portal gives partners access to such assets as enhanced lead management capabilities, deal registration management, sale enablement resources, and tools and training. Partners also can get education and certifications.

The Impact: The edge computing market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as business look to drive compute, storage, and analytics resources closer to where the data is being created to accelerate business decisions and innovation. The new 5G networks and rising use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other modern technologies will only fuel demand at the edge. Grand View Research is predicting the edge computing market will reach $43.4 billion by 2027, up from $3.5 billion last year.

The Buzz: “Our channel partners work tirelessly to guarantee their customers benefit from superior computing platforms that achieve continuous availability and predictable performance with minimal risk. The new Stratus partner program is customer focused and provides our partners with tools to help them win and support projects more effectively,” said Mike Bradshaw, senior director of global channels and partner ecosystem at Stratus. “The extensive training and certifications offered through the program greatly expands partners’ expertise and enhances their ability to address customers’ edge compute needs.”



“With the ever-changing world of computing and digital transformation comes the need to consistently provide exceptional services for customers who require the continuous monitoring and real-time capabilities that edge solutions offer. Supplying customers with best-in-class edge technology has been a top priority through our decade long partnership with Stratus,” Gary Tillery, director of technology and alliance partners at Aveva. “Our work with Stratus has allowed our customers to benefit from many operational advantages within their edge infrastructures. We’re committed to the continual collaboration with the Stratus team on our shared goal to deliver edge solutions that make the journey towards digitization seamless for customers.”



“Customers are under pressure to improve their operations through optimized hardware, software, and services that prevent downtime, guarantee data security and integrity, and achieve a better total cost of ownership,” said Susan Roche, general manager at SolutionsPT. “Stratus and their partner program help SolutionsPT deliver reliable, easy to use, and innovative Edge to Enterprise solutions that allow customers to empower their workforce, better manage their operations, and meet these requirements.”



“In this turbulent business climate, Stratus is agile and decisive in addressing partner’s needs and creating a competitive yet fair structure to thrive in the marketplace,” said Hun Leng Loo, sales and marketing director at HoST. “Stratus supports our mission of providing customers smart, secure and turnkey automation and maintenance solutions that increase productivity, reduce downtime, streamline workloads, and drive cost savings.”