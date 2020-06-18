Softening Business Toll of Pandemic on Partners

Infoblox rolls out incentives, tools for the channel

In a recent note to the company’s Partner Advisory Board members, Lori Cornmesser, vice president of global channel sales at Infoblox, outlined some of the tools and incentives that are being put in place for partners.



The moves the Santa Clara, California-based company is making include:



> Double the rewards in Infoblox’s current spiff program for new logos through the end of July.

> Availability of the BloxOne DDI Partner Activation Toolkit.

> Extension of a 100% discount on NFR (not for resale) for BloxOne DDI unified service for DNS, DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol), and IAM (identity and access management). This is for distributors and for Platinum and Gold partners.

> A 90-day free trial offer for Infoblox’s BloxOne Threat Defense Advanced and Cloud solution.



The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health threat that has had a significant rollover business impact around the world, with companies closing their offices and having employees work from home. Tech companies, such as distributors Ingram Micro and D&H Distributing, have been putting plans in place to soften the economic blow to their partners.



“Infoblox is committed to our partners, and we are taking action to ensure business continuity,” Cornmesser said in the message. “We must do all we can, especially at this time, to help one another, sales-related or not. The opportunity to prove the importance of partnership and caring is now. We are in this together, and we will persevere.”

