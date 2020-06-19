Microsoft Beefs Up Data Lake Capabilities in Azure

Company buys ADRM for its large-scale data modeling expertise

Microsoft is growing the data modeling capabilities in its Azure public cloud with the acquisition this week of ADRM Software, a move aimed at helping enterprises more quickly glean critical information from the massive amounts of data they’re generating.

The Lowdown: Data has become coin of the realm for most companies, which need to be able to collect, store, and analyze it to inform business decisions and accelerate the development and delivery of products and services to customers.

The Details: ADRM, which has been in business for 30 years, creates large-scale data models for various industries, which large companies use as blueprints for organizing the information at a large scale. Those blueprints become the basis of analytics projects, enabling companies to pull out the information they need.



Microsoft plans to use the acquisition to begin to enhance the intelligent data lakes hosted on the Azure cloud, combining the industry models created by ADRM with the essentially limitless compute and storage available in Azure. Within the data lakes, information from multiple lines of business can be processed, organized, and analyzed quickly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques.



According to Microsoft, data models are foundation to modern organizations that use them to drive businesses decisions and initiatives. The challenge is that data modeling currently is implemented in a fragmented basis, the company said. Data lakes combined with the compute, storage, and AI capabilities of a public cloud can bring the data into a more holistic environment.



No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

The Impact: In an increasingly data-centric business environment in which the data is being generated at a staggeringly rapid pace, being able to easily collect, storage, and analyze the data has become key to companies that are trying to digitize their businesses. Public clouds give organizations the resources and scale they can’t find in their own data centers.

The Buzz: “In advancing our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, Microsoft has been investing in the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to continuously innovate, influence and enhance customer experience and partner growth,” Ravi Krishnaswamy, corporate vice president of Azure Global Industry at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. “Data and AI are the foundation of modern technological innovation, yet businesses today struggle to unlock the full value data has to offer as fragmented data estates hinder digital transformation. Without a comprehensive and integrated view of their data, companies are at a competitive disadvantage, which hinders digital adoption and data-driven innovation.”



“We’ve spent decades building an unmatched portfolio of comprehensive industry-specific data models and working with large enterprises in countries around the world to help each of them accelerate their data-driven journey while reducing risk and benefiting from best practices and lessons learned together with other large companies in similar industries,” ADRM officials said in a statement. “As we worked closely with the Azure global engineering team during the past year, we became very enthusiastic about the tremendous additional value and acceleration we believe can be unlocked for large enterprises across many industries by combining ADRM Software’s comprehensive industry data models with the limitless storage and compute from Azure to power the next generation of intelligent data lakes – data lakes which aren’t just vast reservoirs of data but which are also metadata-rich foundations which can supercharge modern data warehouses, next-level analytics, and AI and [machine learning].”