SAP Adds Components to Data Management Platform

Enterprise software giant introduces new analytics and workflow management features to Business Technology Platform

SAP is adding a range of features to its Business Technology Platform, a data management offering that comprises an array of cloud and analytics products aimed at enabling enterprises to better manage the data they are creating.

The Lowdown: The additions and enhancements will help further unify the various components of the platform, which include the SAP HANA database, SAP Cloud Platform and Analytics Cloud, and SAP Intelligent Robotic Automation.

The Details: The platform operates as a hub for tools and APIs that help businesses manage data and applications in their SAP environments. The Business Technology Platform can run on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, enabling organizations to manage diverse data stores via SAP HANA, extend business applications across all landscapes through the Cloud Platform Integration Suite and Platform Extension Suite, and analyze data through the SAP Analytics Cloud and Data Warehouse Cloud.



The enterprise software company announced additions this week during its virtual SAP Sapphire Now Converge 2020 event. Additions to the platform include:



>SAP HANA 2.0 SPS 05: The latest version of the SAP HANA software supports hybrid environments and simplified data management. SAP HANA is now available on Amazon Web Services as well as Microsoft Azure and an open trial for SAP HANA Cloud is scheduled for early July.

>Prebuilt business content packages: The offerings now available in SAP’s Data Warehouse Cloud and Analytics cloud offer business scenarios to address customer questions.

>Data Warehouse Cloud: Other additions include business content aimed at the retail industry with connectors from partners on SAP App Center, a new business layer function set for the third quarter, and date flow functionality, enabling users to choose from a range of connectors for building scalable data integration processes.

>Tighter integration: Data Warehouse Cloud and Analytics Cloud are creating a more unified data and analytics landscape, including the newly released SAP BusinessObjects Business intelligence 4.3 platform being more tightly integrated with Analytics Cloud.

>Simplified pricing: Customers using SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite will see value-based packaging and simplified purchase and consumption of integration services by being able to sign up once for all capabilities rather than through multiple licensing steps.

The Impact: Data has quickly become the driving force for modern enterprises, which are looking for the best ways to collect, store, and manage it in hybrid environments that include both the cloud and on-premises sites. SAP is looking to unify its broad portfolio under a single and increasingly integrated platform, which makes easier for organizations to buy and consume and gives channel partners a wider range of options to offer their clients.

The Buzz: “Many customers I have spoken with have expressed the need for agility and quick time to value, made even more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic,” SAP CTO and Executive Board member Juergen Mueller said. “To achieve both, technology becomes even more important, and SAP can help meet those challenges. We’ve added significant enhancements to every major component of our Business Technology Platform to help customers across all industries overcome obstacles stemming from ubiquity of data, complexity of IT, and business volatility.”



“We at Parkland are dedicated to the health and well-being of individuals and communities that we serve by setting the standard of excellence for public and academic healthcare systems,” said Scott Harrison, chief data officer at Parkland Health and Hospital System. “Our clinical staff utilizes electronic dashboards built with SAP’s Business Technology Platform for analytics and planning, and Qualtrics XM Platform for sentiment analysis. We understand that a fully integrated technology foundation is critical for the 240,000-plus emergency room patients we care for yearly, and for supporting our future growth and innovation.”



“We aim to create a modern and effective digital workplace environment, increasing speed and efficiency for sales activities and thus strengthening the experience of customers globally,” said Sascha Latzberg, corporate director of sales and channel excellence customer relationship management (CRM) at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “Our digital CRM platform enables us to be fast and flexible and increases the independence of sales representatives as they travel and work from home. With the help of SAP’s Business Technology Platform and our advanced analytics we can leverage CRM data for insights that help us create additional customer value.”