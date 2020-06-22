Channelnomics Original

Dell Brings AMD Epyc Chips to VxRail HCI

June 22, 2020

Vendor also rolls out ruggedized version for extreme environments in data centers and at the edge

By Jeffrey Burt

Dell Technologies is expanding its VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) lineup with systems powered by AMD’s Epyc processors and a ruggedized offering designed for harsh environments.