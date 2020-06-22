Dell Brings AMD Epyc Chips to VxRail HCI

Vendor also rolls out ruggedized version for extreme environments in data centers and at the edge

Dell Technologies is expanding its VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) lineup with systems powered by AMD’s Epyc processors and a ruggedized offering designed for harsh environments.

The Lowdown: Dell also is growing its support for Intel technologies and the latest GPUs from Nvidia in its VxRail portfolio.

The Details: HCI systems are not only found in corporate and cloud data centers but increasingly in edge computing environments, where their compact size, enterprise-level tools, and cost efficiencies enable organizations get more compute and storage capabilities closer to the systems creating the data.



The new offerings, announced Monday, include:



>VxRail D Series: The ruggedize system, powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, is small – at 20 inches deep – can withstand extreme temperatures, handle up to 40G of operation shock, and operate at up to 15,000 feet. Use cases include remote data centers, ships at sea, aircraft, and manufacturing environments.

>VxRail E Series: The new efficiency-focused 1U systems are powered by the Epyc chips, with up to 64 cores and support for PCIe 4. The single-socket systems are designed for data centers or the edge, while the VxRail E665 comes with NVMe, all-flash, or hybrid storage configurations for such workloads as databases, unstructured data, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and high-performance computing (HPC).

>More Intel support: VxRail systems now offer Intel’s Optane persistent memory for improved data integrity and 90% lower latency.

>Nvidia GPUs: The systems now support the chip maker’s Quadro RTX GPUs, which work with Nvidia’s virtual GPU software to improve performance of such workloads as rendering, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced graphics.

>Software updates: The latest version of VxRail HCI System Software streamlines updates, including running pre-upgrade health checks on demand and coming with cloud-based management and orchestration.

The Impact: With the edge growing quickly – Grand View Research said the market will hit $43.4 billion by 2027 – channel partners are seeing a wider range of HCI systems from Dell and other vendors that they can offer end users. Dell this month has put a focus on the edge, with new storage capabilities rolled out last week to help enterprises better manage unstructured data that is being created at the edge and now with the new HCI systems to get more compute and storage solutions out there.

Background: HCI systems account for just more than half of the larger converged systems space, as defined by IDC. In all, HCI revenue in the first quarter came in at almost $2 billion, an 8.3% year-over-year jump, driven in large part by increased enterprise adoption of software-defined infrastructure, the analysts said in a report this month. Dell is the top HCI systems vendor, with 32.1% of the market, followed by Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The Buzz: “More data is being created at the edge, and more companies are moving their data management infrastructure closer to where data is created. But sometimes the edge is a 100-degree rooftop, not a temperature-controlled traditional data center,” said Tom Burns, senior vice president and general manager of Dell’s Integrated Products and Solutions unit. “With the new ruggedized VxRail systems, location and conditions don’t matter.”



“With VxRail at the core of our operations, we’re able to run critical applications in every corner of our properties, from check-in services to our many amenities, with the reliability our customers and team expect,” said Anthony Lynsdale, vice president of IT at Atlantis, The Palm. “It’s also given us the ability to scale our infrastructure to meet the growing demands of our business and expand our IT strategy to the public cloud, all on VxRail.”



“Performance, efficiency and memory bandwidth are critical to driving digital transformation for the modern data center and AMD EPYC processors deliver on all three,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s Server Business Unit. “We are pleased to extend our longstanding collaboration with Dell Technologies by powering the VxRail E Series system with the EPYC processor’s fantastic performance and outstanding TCO for customers.”



“For organizations looking to simplify operations and keep their infrastructure in check while driving towards their digital transformation goals, automating lifecycle management is vital to lightening the load for IT teams,” said Bob Laliberte, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “This allows them to focus more on revenue generating or transformational opportunities. VxRail and the latest updates to the VxRail HCI System Software give IT teams the automated tools they need to become more efficient, reduce downtime and operational costs, and deliver real value to the business.”