Huntress Labs Unveils Security Platform for MSPs, VARs

June 22, 2020

Start-up is adding services to expand what channel partners can offer SMBs

By Jeffrey Burt

Start-up Huntress Labs, which has been providing cloud-based managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to MSPs and VARs, is launching a platform that expands what the company can offer and goes beyond attacker persistence.