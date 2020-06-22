Huntress Labs Unveils Security Platform for MSPs, VARs

Start-up is adding services to expand what channel partners can offer SMBs

Start-up Huntress Labs, which has been providing cloud-based managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to MSPs and VARs, is launching a platform that expands what the company can offer and goes beyond attacker persistence.

The Lowdown: New services on the platform, which was announced Monday, will deliver additional visibility to pressing security issues.

The Details: In its five years of existence, Huntress Labs has put a focus on protecting SMBs, which officials said make up 99% of the country’s economy. The company has tapped MSPs and VARs as the best vehicles for delivering its services SMB end users.



The new platform was designed to be simple enough that junior IT staff will be able to use it and make it easier and less costly for companies to adopt security technologies.



The first two new services on the platform are:



>Ransomware Canaries: To enable faster detection of a ransomware attack by quickly identifying infected hosts and speeding up the response time.

>External Recon: For highlighting the most obvious exposures in a business’ external attack surface, such as Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) ports.

The Impact: Huntress, which has more than 1,000 MSP partners and protects almost 500,000 endpoints, is giving MSPs and VARs even more tools for helping SMBs secure their environments. With the numbers and complexity of cyber-threats growing and the talent pool of skilled cybersecurity pros still small, SMBs are turning to channel partners for help. A report late last year from The Ponemon Institute on SMBs and cybersecurity found that about two-thirds of SMBs globally have been attacked, but that 45% said their cybersecurity protections are not effective and that 39% don’t have an incident response plan.

Background: Huntress got a boost earlier this year when it announced $18 million in Series A funding, pushing the total amount raised by the company to almost $20 million. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company was founded in 2015 by former NSA cyber-operators Kyle Hanslovan, Chris Bisnett, and John Ferrell.

The Buzz: “The threat landscape today is dynamic and adversaries have the advantage of a very tight feedback loop – they are aggressively updating their tools, tactics and procedures to carry out malicious activities. Our threat platform must continuously evolve to stay ahead of attackers and address our partners’ demands,” said Hanslovan, co-founder and CEO of Huntress. “Persistence was largely overlooked so it was the right place for us to start, but Huntress was never a one-trick pony. Our vision since day one has always been about enabling junior IT talent to combat hackers. By continuously adding new services to the platform, we are empowering our partners to seamlessly adapt to these evolving threats while maintaining a financially consistent security business model.”



“When our vendors introduce new tools, it highlights new threat areas we need to address. At the same time, adopting new tools almost always comes with a price tag. We are constantly facing pressure from being under-resourced and budget-constrained,” said Tom Lawrence, CEO of Lawrence Systems. “Huntress offering more security without increasing their price showcases they are committed to truly being our partner. Making security adoption easier will make a material difference in delivering defense to our customers and growing our business.”