The Power of Partnership, Part 1

Infoblox cites ‘deliberate dependence’ on channel as key to success

Undoubtedly, COVID-19 has put a sizable dent in many vendors’ bottom lines this year. While Infoblox isn’t immune to the pain the public health crisis has inflicted, sustaining some dips and lulls in certain markets, the company has managed not only to stay the course but also to show impressive growth overall. Since moving to a SaaS-based subscription model, Infoblox has grown to 1,000 channel partners worldwide and is enjoying double-digit year-over-year growth in recurring revenue.



Capitalizing on a seismic shift by businesses to the cloud and SaaS, Infoblox, a recognized leader in secure cloud-managed network services, credits its continued success to both its high-caliber technology and its enduring partnerships with channel players.



“We streamline and automate complex DDI provisioning across private, public, and hybrid cloud deployment,” said Lori Cornmesser, Vice President, Worldwide Partner and Alliance Sales. “We have a ton of integrations with leading cloud and virtualization platforms, including Azure, AWS, VMware, Docker and OpenStack, and ours is the only DDI solution certified for AWS Cloud, government cloud, and Azure Government Cloud.”



Infoblox relies on its partners to provide end users with integrated solutions in cloud, SaaS, and security, leveraging their own strengths and those of Infoblox, “taking our technology and making it stronger, more efficient, and more secure,” Cornmesser said.



Currently, 95% of Infoblox’s business flows through the channel, and Cornmesser said that number is poised to climb further. “We continue to have a deliberate dependence on the channel as our primary route to market,” she said. “As we expand our partnerships with MSPs and with SaaS and cloud providers, we’ll see that number track in the right direction to get us closer to 100%.”



Perhaps what has served Infoblox so well is its dedication to profiling and mapping its partners – getting to know how companies can fit together and complement each other strategically, not just be names on a roster. Cornmesser says the company’s ecosystem allows it to engage partners based on expertise, market coverage, and customers served.



“Our channel includes MSPs, VARs, and distributors in overall coverage, and as we think about our pivot in strength toward cloud and SaaS, we’re introducing different partnerships and expanding existing ones.”



What’s interesting though, she points out, is that the same partners who have consistently been successful in the past are the ones that remain successful today, even in hard times.



“That’s because they have a good playbook for engaging with customers, for how they protect and promote their value,” Cornmesser said. “The most successful partners will be engaged in more of the value-added services. We often talk about this, and there’s been a coaching of partners on where they should focus. I think as they put more emphasis on IoT and digital transformation and business outcomes, those partners will be the most successful because they’re adapting to what’s required in the market.”



Ultimately, what partners need to know about Infoblox is that it continues to be innovative, to be a leader in its technology space, to be committed to the channel and focused on mutual success. “It’s because we stayed the course on those things that we continue to grow, and the importance of our partners has never been clearer than it is now,” Cornmesser said. “We have a culture that’s committed to excellence, and we’re committed to the channel approach.”



Stay tuned for part 2 on Infoblox’s partner program and priorities.