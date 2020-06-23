Armis Launches Revamped Partner Program

Looks to channel to drive adoption of its device security platform in fast-growing IoT space

Armis, whose security platform is designed to protect the growing number of wireless devices in enterprise environments, is launching a new channel partner program built around a two-tier model.

The Lowdown: The announcement Tuesday of the enhanced channel program comes about seven months after Armis added ex-Symantec executive Peter Doggart as vice president of business development and global partners, with part of his mission being to build out the company’s channel program.

The Details: The new Armis Partner Program comes with two tiers, Gold and Platinum. Both provide levels of training, roadmap briefings, joint market, and business development funds based on the tier the partner is in. Partners also get access to a partner center, website presence, and priority support escalation.



The channel-first program is designed to help grow partners’ opportunities and incentives, drive revenue, and increase collaboration. It provides new routes to profitability and joint go-to-market activities.

The Impact: The move comes as the Internet of Things (IoT) and the billions of devices that make it up are becoming an increasingly larger presence in businesses. Armis said that by 2021, up to 90% of connected devices will be unmanaged and IoT devices, and not all of them will have been with security in mind, making them a prime target for attacks.



Companies can’t see about 40% of connected devices in their environments and attacks on IoT jumped 300% in 2019, the company said. Armis’ eponymous agentless device security platform is designed to enable customers to see and protect all connected devices, whether or not they’ve been identified by IT. Armis will now lean more heavily on partner to help expand the reach of the platform.

Background: The five-year-old IoT security company was acquired by venture capital firm Insight Partners earlier this year for $1.1 billion. Armis boasts 25% of Fortune 50 companies as users, with Allergen, Oracle, and Sysco Foods among its customers.

The Buzz: “Armis is a channel-first company,” Doggart said. “Our enhanced program enables partners around the world to provide their customers and prospects with the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform to help them mitigate risk from the explosion of IoT and unmanaged devices and effectively extend their Zero Trust architecture.”



“World Wide Technology continues to invest in and align with top strategic partners to provide the right solutions for our customers,” said Warren Perils, security practice manager for global service provider at WTT. “Armis’ proven and award-winning agentless security platform, along with their industry=leading threat research and focus on customer value, aligns well with the security strategy of our top service provider customers as they secure their next-gen networks in areas such as 5G and mobile edge computing. We are proud to partner with them and help service providers mitigate risk to their organization by providing the visibility required to see all the unmanaged and IoT devices connected to their network.”



“Our customers are seeking more value from technology providers to help them drive costs down, mitigate risk to their organization from unmanaged and IoT devices, and ensure regulatory compliance. Armis meets all of these criteria and is a strong partner in our enterprise solutions portfolio,” said Tera Davis, managing director of CriticalStart.