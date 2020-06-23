HashiCorp to Deliver DevOps Tools as Managed Services

Launches cloud-based platform that will provide multicloud hosted offerings

HashiCorp is making its automated infrastructure management and DevOps tools available via the cloud with a new fully managed platform that will offer company products as a service.

The Lowdown: The first of the company’s services to be available on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP), which was announced this week, will be its Consul tool, used to identify and connect services across multiple platforms.

The Details: The new cloud platform is designed to give customers access to HashiCorp products without having to invest in the infrastructure and associated costs to manage them themselves. With HCP, organizations will still be able to use the tools but will have HashiCorp manage the environment, including upgrades and scaling needs. There also will be a pay-as-you-go pricing model.



HCP will supply a unified set of APIs for all HashiCorp products across all cloud providers, and enterprises will keep the same HashiCorp identities and access control policies to manage access to resources, all of which will enable organizations to continue ramping up their multicloud strategies.



HashiCorp is taking a gradual approach to rolling out products to the platform. HCP Consul is available now in beta and will become generally available in July. It initially will support Amazon Web Services, driving secure service networking across such AWS application environments as EKS and EC2. HCP Vault for securing secret information like passwords, tokens, and certificates will be next and also will support AWS.



Other services that will come to the platform are Terraform (infrastructure-as-code) and Nomad (cluster and application scheduler).

The Buzz: “As enterprises around the globe accelerate their move to the cloud, they are following the blueprint that many cloud-native companies pioneered – and are looking to the HashiCorp products to help them automate the management of that infrastructure,” HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet said. “But even large organizations struggle to find the operational staff and skills required for the new cloud operating model. With the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, we are helping to democratize cloud infrastructure. By having HashiCorp operate this platform for you, it is simpler and faster to stand up and run your applications in multi-cloud environments.”



“Hashicorp’s popular automation tools are adopted by development and operations teams, but like all enterprise tooling carry an overhead in installation and management,” said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk. “HCP is designed to remove this overhead, making the tools easier to consume and run, enabling HashiCorp for humans, not just elite teams.”



“Enterprise infrastructure continues to increase in complexity and is challenging to manage,” said Stephen Elliot, program vice president at IDC. “IT executives want different delivery options, such as a best-in-class user experience, but without the challenges and overhead of having to manage the infrastructure to support it. The managed, as-a-service model provides executives with an opportunity to accelerate cloud deployments, increase productivity, and make use of multi-cloud flexibility.”