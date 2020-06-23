Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

HashiCorp to Deliver DevOps Tools as Managed Services

June 23, 2020

Launches cloud-based platform that will provide multicloud hosted offerings

By Jeffrey Burt

HashiCorp is making its automated infrastructure management and DevOps tools available via the cloud with a new fully managed platform that will offer company products as a service.