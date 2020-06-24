Channel a Focus of HPE’s GreenLake Efforts

At its virtual Discover event, vendor unveils new services and partner program enhancements

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is giving channel partners more tools to help them sell the vendor’s GreenLake as-a-service platform to enterprises.

The Lowdown: At its virtual Discover 2020 event this week, HPE unveiled new services available on the GreenLake hybrid cloud platform and enhancements to its Pro Series program for partners.

The Details: GreenLake, introduced in 2018, is a foundational element of HPE’s continuing transformation from a hardware and software vendor into a platform and solutions provider that spans the data center, the cloud, and the edge. GreenLake delivers a cloud-like experience to on-premises data centers and HPE this week introduced new services and capabilities that evolve the platform into something like a cloud services marketplace.



New partner benefits include:



>New services: Partners will be able to sell a range of new cloud services to clients that address containers, virtual machines, storage, compute, data protection, and networking. The services are available through a catalog on GreenLake Central software platform.

>Accelerated delivery: The latest GreenLake cloud services can come in pre-integrated building blocks in various configurations that can enable partners to get them up and running in as few as 14 days from the time of order.

>Greater integration: GreenLake Central is a key part of the larger GreenLake effort, offering an operational console for managing a company’s entire hybrid IT environment. HPE is integrating partners across GreenLake Central and next year partners will have their own access to the platform.

>Services for sale: Partners have two new cloud services to sell via the GreenLake for Partners Program. Partners can now sell scalable object storage services with Scality Ring cloud-based storage and consumption-based data protection with Veeam, adding to the other storage services available with Cohesity and Qumulo. In addition, they can sell GreenLake Management Services, helping VARs evolve into MSPs.

>Container enablement: HPE is integrating container and software competencies into its Partner ready program and expanding the content on its new Ezmeral Container Platform that is available via hPE Sales Pro and Tech Pro programs.



The vendor also is upgrading its year-old Pro Series initiative. The enhancements include:



>HPE Sales Pro: New learning experiences includes training modules that include videos, podcasts, gamification, and a video recording tool that sales teams can use to practices pitches and assess performance. They also can build custom learning programs.

>HPE Tech Pro: HPE has expanded continuous learning badges and rolled out new segment-based content by launching the specialized SMB portal, where partners can take exams and certify for free or at steep discounts and build new competencies.

>HPE Marketing Pro: Once called the Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program, is offers tailored content, learning opportunities, and resources, and the Marketing Pro Learning Center includes an accreditation option and is available in seven languages.

The Impact: GreenLake was launched to address the growing migration to the cloud and increasing adoption by enterprises of the edge. HPE is putting a greater emphasis on partner engagement, noting that there are more than 700 partners selling GreenLake and that over the past year, GreenLake orders through partners has grown 47%.

Background: Partners have been an ongoing focus of HPE when it comes to GreenLake. The company in November 2019 rolled out enhancements to its HPE Partner Ready program that made it easier for partners to customize their approaches with GreenLake.

The Buzz: “We have a world-class partner community enabling our customers to transform their businesses with new levels of speed and innovation,” said Paul Hunter, HPE worldwide head of partner sales. “Our partners play an essential role in both shaping and executing our strategy to become an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company. The cloud services and offerings we’re making available to partners today will bring them more opportunities to sell, help them better serve our joint customers, and more rapidly expand the scale and reach of HPE GreenLake.”



“HPE GreenLake gives us 100% uptime and the predictable pricing model is already helping us cut costs,” said Ed Hildreth, manager of IT distributed systems for Mohawk Valley Health System. “Thanks to the cloud-like experience, when we needed to quickly activate additional features and resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to easily roll this out with no time delay. We are extremely pleased with HPE GreenLake and plan to leverage this model once again for new hospitals within our health system.”



“As the industry has transformed with the public cloud, so has our approach to business. The new objective is to address customers’ business challenges, beyond just meeting IT requirements. And as a company, we see HPE GreenLake as critical to making this a reality,” said C.R. Howdyshell, president of Advizex, an HPE Platinum Partner. “By bringing HPE GreenLake to our customer, Mohawk Valley Health System, we were able to deliver the cloud experience and remarkable performance far more cost-effectively than on the public cloud. Additionally, HPE GreenLake is designed to help them build as they grow, not buy as they grow.”



“HPE Tech Pro is a community built by Solution Architects for Solution Architects – meaning it provides its users with the best resources in the right places,” said Linus Granzell, hybrid platforms specialist at ATEA, an HPE Platinum Partner. “When it comes time to close a deal, responding to a prospective customer with the right materials quickly can be the key to success. The Tech Pro community makes it incredibly easy to find and deliver the correct information in a short amount of time. Thanks to the structured and up-to-date wealth of resources on Tech Pro, our teams are well-equipped to maintain their skills, receive competencies and certifications, and engage with customers on new levels.”