Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Channel a Focus of HPE’s GreenLake Efforts

June 24, 2020

At its virtual Discover event, vendor unveils new services and partner program enhancements

By Jeffrey Burt

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is giving channel partners more tools to help them sell the vendor’s GreenLake as-a-service platform to enterprises.