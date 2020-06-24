Dell Mulls Spinoff of $50 Billion VMware Stake: Report

Vendor also considering buying remaining shares of virtualization giant, Wall Street Journal says

Dell Technologies reportedly is considering spinning off its 80% share of virtualization pioneer and hybrid cloud player VMware, a stake worth about $50 billion.

The Lowdown: A report this week in The Wall Street Journal said Dell officials are weighing whether to sell its stake in VMware or buying up the remaining share it doesn’t already own. The company also could do nothing, leaving everything as is. Officials from Dell and VMware reportedly decline to comment on the report.

The Details: The process of assessing VMware’s future with Dell began recently, with Dell working with some advisers, the report said, citing unnamed sources. According to the news story, it’s unlikely Dell would spin off the VMware stake before September 2021 due to a rule requiring both companies in a spinoff to have operated continuously for five years in order to do so tax-free.



Dell inherited VMware as part of its massive $67 billion acquisition of storage giant EMC in 2016 and has let VMware run essentially as an independent company. With the EMC deal, Dell took on a lot of debt and recently reported that it held more than $44.3 billion in long-term debt.



The goal behind buying EMC was to give Dell a more complete solutions and services portfolio, adding top-tier storage, virtualization, cloud, security, and other capabilities to its core PC and server businesses. There was concern after the EMC deal was made about how Dell would manage VMware, even as CEO Michael Dell promised to let the company continue to run independently.



That said, Dell also has leveraged its close relationship with VMware to drive tight integration between the two companies’ products. That has been seen most recently in Dell’s cloud offerings. The Dell Technologies Cloud uses VMware’s Cloud Foundation platform as a foundation and Dell’s Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service is based on VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, a productization of VMware’s Project Dimension.



A spinoff of VMware reportedly is being viewed as a way of pushing up Dell’s value, with its stock price growing slowly since Dell became a public company again in 2018. Recent quarterly reports show Dell with essentially flat revenue growth in the first quarter and VMware with first-quarter revenue growing 12%.

Background: Since making its mark at as a pioneer in the data center virtualization space, VMware has become a significant player in the growing hybrid cloud market, working not only with Dell but partnering with such public cloud services providers as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.