Taking a Strategic Approach to Reopening

Tips for navigating a changed workplace

This is part 1 of a two-part series.



There’s a lot of talk about the “new normal” in a post-COVID world, and having employees return to their office space poses a slew of questions. What will today’s office look like? How will my daily routine be different than it was before? How can I collaborate with peers and keep myself safe at the same time?



For employers, the stakes are high as they seek to strike a balance between productivity and staffers’ well-being. Channelnomics recently spoke on the topic with Christina Vernon, director of innovative partnerships at Steelcase, a provider of workspace architecture, furniture, and technology solutions. Here are four tips on successfully emerging from the shutdown and reopening offices for business.



Have a solid plan. French writer Antoine de Saint Exupéry said a goal without a plan is just a wish. Ben Franklin said failing to prepare means preparing to fail. And George S. Patton said a good plan executed today is better than a perfect one executed tomorrow. Take your pick among proverbs about planning, but the message remains the same. Planning is critical, no matter the endeavor. And so it goes for the return to the office. Employers need to work with facility managers to ensure that a space is safe, developing a blueprint for social distancing, traffic patterns, and the like, before welcoming back their staffs.



As acknowledged by executives at Steelcase, well-being happens at the intersection between physical, mental, and emotional health, which means that organizations need to take a holistic view when making plans to reopen. The ideal workspace promotes the health of the body and mind, preventing the transmission of germs, avoiding distraction due to fear, and making staffers feel confident about their safety at work.



Keep lines of communication open. This involves not only transparency but also a willingness to listen carefully to what employees are saying and understand their needs and concerns. An internal survey of Steelcase’s global team members revealed that while one-third are anxious to return to the office, another third want to return, but only when they feel safe, and the remainder are more cautious still, content to work from home as long as necessary.



“I think that’s going to be the struggle. How do we create a space that employees can feel comfortable in, and how do you overprotect everyone on the team?” asked Vernon. “That has to happen so the culture can really survive and the office can be a place that people want to come back to. And we need to bridge the gap between on-site workers and the staff that’s still working from home.”



Vernon said it’s also key to understand employees’ concerns and listen to their motivations for returning to a physical space. “We need to communicate clearly and honestly about what’s going to be different now, how day-to-day life will change,” she said. “The way you enter a building won’t be the same as before. Some of your shared services aren’t going to be there anymore – no more Starbucks served in the cafeteria. You can still have impromptu conversations with fellow employees, but you’ll be wearing a mask. Are we listening and understanding the pain points? Are we adjusting and having the flexibility to make a better space?”



Leverage the available technology. Of course, technology has been a pivotal component of the workspace for as long as we can remember. Now, it’ll be more critical still. “Before COVID-19, I used videoconferencing – Teams and Zoom meetings – only occasionally, but now it’s almost every day and for almost every single meeting,” said Vernon. “We want to have that connection and see people’s faces.”



Technology can also help to improve interactions between people working on-site and those still doing their jobs from home. “If you look at the [Microsoft] Surface Hub 2 and its Teams capabilities – it’s always had that really great larger-than-life feeling about it,” Vernon said. “The faces are large, so it’s like people are right there in the room with you, and I can see people at my own body scale. Then, if you have mobility with those devices using something like Steelcase’s Roam cart, you can break out of the conference room and bring remote teams into the setting in a different way.”



In a post-COVID world, employees will be wiser – and more creative – about technology, which will allow them to engage in more hands-free scenarios, reserving conference spaces with their personal devices, using voice commands to carry out certain tasks, and relying on digital signage and live maps to navigate spaces and access information about availability and safety.



“We’ll likely be thinking more about the size of the devices we use too,” Vernon said. “We won’t hover over a phone to look at images anymore. Instead, we’ll use larger screens so we can show our peers something while still maintaining that social distance.”



Practice empathy. If COVID-19 has given us nothing else, it’s at least bestowed us with the ability to empathize. “We gave ourselves a lot of grace to suddenly work from home,” Vernon said. “We may be on a call and the dog’s barking or the kids are crying, but it’s OK. If you need to take a few minutes to take care of what’s happening, go ahead and do it.” Working from home has reinforced our connection to each other not just as co-workers but as human beings with a life outside of the 9-to-5 workday.



Perhaps most important, we can tap that empathy to bring everyone back into the fold – the physical space – safely and comfortably. “As employers, we want people to return on their own terms, but we need to show them the increased productivity that can happen at the office,” Vernon said. “Work is, after all, inherently social.”



Stay tuned for part 2 – a glimpse into Steelcase’s performance principles and guide on strategies for coping with work life amid and after the coronavirus crisis, “Navigating What’s Next: The Post-COVID Workplace.”