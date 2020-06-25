Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ConnectWise Looks to Build Up MSP Security Skills

June 25, 2020

MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework was designed by former MSP owners

By Jeffrey Burt

ConnectWise has created a security framework to help MSPs bolster their security skills at a time when they not only are seeing a growing demand from clients but also are increasingly the targets of cyber-attacks.