Cybersecurity Data Firm QuoLab Launches Partner Program

Small company was recently spun out of German security services vendor QuoScient

QuoLab Technologies, whose platform enables organizations to analyze cybersecurity data from myriad sources, is turning to channel partners to help grow its businesses.

The Lowdown: The company, which was recently spun out of QuoScient GmbH, a German security operations services organization, this week launched its QuoLab Partner Program (QPP).

The Details: QuoLab’s data-centric security operations platform (SOP) is a vendor-agnostic software solution that brings together threat intelligence data from external and internal sources as well as from users to give organizations a single place to collect and analyze the data and then share the information with others.



The company offers enterprises support and training during the integration and implementation processes and out-of-the-box live data feds and intelligence so they can start using the platform immediately. The platform sends the threat intelligence through a library of dedicated connectors and includes a REST API to enable enterprises to configure and manage their own data integrations. Partner connectors enable integration with such products as Splunk and Elastic.



Through the QPP, partners will get access to company’s SOP. The program’s goal is to give partners a common and unified workspace where analysts, researchers, and incident response specialists can work together to address cyber-attacks.

Background: QuoLab started out as a project within QuoScient in 2017 to make it easier for researchers and others to collaborate around cybersecurity. Daniel Young, partner and CEO of QuoLab, and Fabien Dombard, partner and CTO, were part of the internal project and stayed with it when it was spun out at QuoLab, a company with about a dozen employees that now is headquartered in the Maryland Innovation Center.

The Buzz: “We are excited to launch our QuoLab Partner Program and believe it will be a key component in helping us build the strong relationships necessary to broaden our reach around the world and increase collaboration and intelligence sharing,” Dombard said. “Through the QPP we aim to facilitate the sharing of diverse strengths between parties, elevating capabilities and growing the information sharing of each member of the network so they are empowered to better address the barriers that had previously been hindering success.”



QuoLab has an unmatched ability to adapt to unique team needs and integrate into established organizational infrastructures,” Young said. “Organizations who seek for innovative ways to collaborate and better protect data, such as cyber analysis companies, systems integrators, healthcare, and financial institutions will benefit greatly from the QPP.”