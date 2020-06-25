Cyxtera Doubles Down on the Channel

Relaunches partner program and hires Commvault vet to lead channel strategy

Data center colocation services provider Cyxtera is increasing its investment in the channel, including rolling out a new referral program for partners and appointing ex-Commvault executive Nicholas Voth to lead its channel efforts.

The Lowdown: The relaunch of the Cyxtera Channel Partner Program this week comes months after Cyxtera spun out its cybersecurity businesses, creating a new company called AppGate.

The Details: The Miami, Florida-based company sees the channel as a key to its efforts to expand its presence among enterprises, which increasingly are looking to the cloud or colocation providers to offload the tasks of managing data center infrastructures to run their modern workloads.



The Influencer Referral Partner Program, part of the overall relaunched partner program, is designed to let partners earn high commissions upfront. It’s part of a larger plan to offer partners more opportunities to grow revenue.



Voth, who came to the company last month with more than two decades of direct and indirect sales and working with managed services and cloud providers, is in charge of leading the partner program. Past experience includes stints with such companies as DXC Technology, VMware, EMC, CA, and OVH US.

Background: Cyxtera, which launched in 2016, has 62 data centers round the world that serve more than 2,300 customers and 600 networks in 29 global markets. The company offers CDX, a programmable colocation-on-demand platform that comes with point-and-click network extensibility and configuration capabilities, instant provision of IP bandwidth and cloud onramps, and on-demand infrastructure from such vendors as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nutanix, and Fujitsu.



The company spun out the cybersecurity business with the belief that as two separate companies, Cyxtera and AppGate would be better positioned to grow in their respective industries.

The Buzz: “As a company, we’re doubling down on our Channel Partner Program investments as a strategic vehicle to help drive growth and expand across the globe,” said David Keasey, executive vice president of sales for Cyxtera. “Cyxtera is committed to working closely with our current and future partners to deliver world-class products and service to their customers, as well as to create significant recurring revenue opportunities for our partners.”



“Cyxtera is clearly a global leader when it comes to colocation and interconnection services, and our leading-edge suite of on-demand solutions is tailored to the modern challenges enterprises are facing today,” Voth said. “I’m excited to work with our team to enable Cyxtera’s partners to offer their customers the agile infrastructure solutions they need. The Influencer Program is just the beginning of a multi-pronged approach to provide significant revenue opportunities for our partner ecosystem as we continue to bring to market infrastructure solutions for the modern enterprise.”