Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Cyxtera Doubles Down on the Channel

June 25, 2020

Relaunches partner program and hires Commvault vet to lead channel strategy

By Jeffrey Burt

Data center colocation services provider Cyxtera is increasing its investment in the channel, including rolling out a new referral program for partners and appointing ex-Commvault executive Nicholas Voth to lead its channel efforts.