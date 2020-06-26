IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Dell EMC Unveils PowerFlex SDS Lineup

June 26, 2020

Latest storage move completes three-year push by parent company Dell Technologies to streamline product portfolio

By Jeffrey Burt

Dell EMC this week introduced PowerFlex, a software-defined storage (SDS) solution that is latest in a recent string of announcements around its storage business and the culmination of a three-year effort by parent Dell Technologies to streamline its product portfolio and bring it under the “Power” moniker.