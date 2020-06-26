Nutanix Names Christian Goffi to Head Americas Channel Business

Most recently spent almost five years in a similar role with Juniper Networks

Nutanix is continuing to build out its channel leadership team, tapping Juniper Networks veteran Christian Goffi this week to lead its channels sales team in the Americas.

The Lowdown: Goffi is filling the role that became vacant in May when Christian Alvarez was promoted to senior vice president of worldwide channels.

The Details: He will be responsible for partner strategy and go-to-market programs within the Americas region, with a focus on developing sales and distribution programs that enable partners and end users to take advantage of Nutanix’s product portfolio.



The company has a range of partners, from VARs and distributors to systems integrators, OEMs , and technology alliances.



Goffi comes to a company that initially had focused on the hyperconverged infrastructure space but that over the past four years has expanded its focus to hybrid clouds, developing tools that help enterprises build private clouds and manage their multicloud environments.



The expanded focus has been good to Nutanix, which in its most recent financial quarter saw revenue jump 11% year-over-year, to $318.3 million and billings grow 11% to $383.5 million. In addition, 84% of billings were from subscriptions. The company now has 16,580 customers.

Background: Goffi comes to Nutanix with more than two decades of channel and sales experience, most recently as head of channels and sales distribution in the Americas for Juniper, where he was responsible for more than 5,000 reseller and distribution partners. He also has spent time with Cyan, Avaya, and Nortel Networks.

The Buzz: “I’m thrilled to be joining Nutanix, a company I’ve admired for its innovative hyperconverged infrastructure, cloud solutions, and customer-first approach,” Goffi said. “There is a great opportunity ahead for Nutanix partners to evolve together with us in this subscription economy in a way that minimizes complexity and maximizes value return for our customers. These are extraordinary times, and I look forward to leading the Americas channel team through the next phase of our evolution.”



“As we continue to build out our channel organization in the Americas and enter our next phase of growth, we need a channel sales leader with a transformational, progressive and data-driven mindset that can strategically align the channel with our goals and go-to-market objectives. Christian’s proven record of leading growth companies and his diverse channel experience across geographies, industries and business models will be strong assets for Nutanix,” Alvarez said. “Having worked with Christian in the past, I can attest to his entrepreneurial mindset and acute awareness of the channel landscape that make him well equipped to lead our Americas team as we develop new ways to support our partners through digital transformation in order to partner even more effectively.”