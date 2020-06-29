Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Datto: MSP Opportunities Abound Despite COVID-19

June 29, 2020

Pandemic hits revenues, but cloud migration, SMB demand, cybersecurity will help

By Jeffrey Burt

The coronavirus pandemic is dealing a blow to MSPs, but there are still growth opportunities for managed service providers around such areas as the cloud, growing demand for services from SMBs, and the coming promise of 5G, according to Datto.