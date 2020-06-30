Commvault Brings Metallic Solution to Azure

Partnership with Microsoft puts SaaS data protection technology onto cloud marketplace promises future integrations

Data management software vendor Commvault is partnering with Microsoft to expand its Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection technology in the Azure public cloud.

The Lowdown: Through a multi-year agreement announced Tuesday, the two companies will tightly integrate go-to-market, engineering, and sale of Metallic with Azure.

The Details: The alliance means that Metallic will be a featured app on SaaS data protection in the Azure Marketplace. In addition, Metallic Backup and Recovery for Office 365 also is available in the Marketplace.



Looking down the road, the partnership will build on Commvault’s history of using capabilities in Azure, such as application and data migration, long-term retention, and Azure Blog Storage for greater scale and security. As part of the new agreement, the two companies will build an SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blog Storage. In addition, there will be other product integrations with native Azure services.



Metallic was launched last year as a way of bringing Commvault’s storage, data management, and data protection technology to the cloud. The tighter integration of Metallic and Azure extends the reach of the Commvault technology in the Microsoft world. Along with protecting Office 365 data, Metallic also offers other options that includes securing database backup for Microsoft and VMware as well as endpoint protection.

The Impact: Microsoft Azure is one a number of Commvault’s cloud-based partners, a list that also includes Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Salesforce, and VMware. Having tighter integration with Azure gives channel partners a broader range of options to offer enterprise customers looking for cloud-based data protection and management as well open avenues to generate recurring revenue.

Background: The agreement with Microsoft comes a few weeks after Commvault settled a two-month proxy fight with activist investor Starboard Value, which owns 9.3% of the company and had nominated six people to the Commvault board. The settlement included adding three new candidates to the board.

The Buzz: “Today’s announcement combines two of the best enterprise cloud technologies to simplify and accelerate a customer’s journey to the cloud,” Commvault President and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said. “This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud. The combination of Commvault and Microsoft truly brings together the most innovative data protection and cloud technologies the two companies have to offer.”



“Commvault and Microsoft have always delivered trusted technologies to our joint customers and today’s announcement takes our longstanding relationship to the next level at a critical time for companies to adopt cloud and SaaS technologies,” said Tad Brockway, corporate vice president of Azure Storage. “Metallic SaaS with Microsoft Azure delivers one of the industry’s most powerful solutions for storing and protecting business-critical data – in the cloud and beyond.”



“It’s clear to me that Commvault and Microsoft are committed to building increasingly-integrated solutions that meet the scale and scope of my organization’s needs and requirements in a hybrid world,” said Ronald Dowden, IT unit director for Johns Hopkins University. “Their innovations have helped us address the challenges of moving almost five petabytes of data to the Azure cloud. We’ve reduced our data center footprint and storage management overhead all while protecting thousands of virtual servers, applications and projects across our institution. The agility, scalability, and simple management inherent to cloud and SaaS solutions are definitely needed as the pace of data growth shows no signs of slowing.”