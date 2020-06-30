SentryBay Makes Push for US Resellers

In wake of pandemic, UK endpoint security company sees spike in demand

A UK-based cybersecurity software vendor is looking to resellers to expand the reach of its endpoint protection products in the United States.

The Lowdown: Officials with SentryBay this month said they are recruiting new partners for the company’s Authorized Reseller Program to address a steep increase in demand for endpoint protection capabilities that has been fueled by the sudden shift to employees working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Details: The company offers a range of products, including Armored Client for protecting applications and services, Armored Browser endpoint hardened web browser for protection Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, and DarkSentry for monitoring credentials, domains, and end users. Its OEM solutions are designed to enhance endpoint and cloud-based enterprise applications.



In adapting quickly to government lock-down orders due to the coronavirus outbreak, companies discovered that corporate networks were at risk of being breached due to a shortfall in security on personal devices. Businesses also had to keep in compliance with various regulations.



SentryBay has seen particular issues with incidents involving key logging, screen scraping, and insecure browsers. Resellers are in a good position to help customers address these concerns by integrating security software into commonly used applications like VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and Office 365.



The vendor’s reseller program includes marketing and technical materials that partners can leverage.

The Impact: Companies have to quick shift to a highly distributed work-from-home workforce have turned to partners like resellers and MSPs for help in such areas as security and SentryBay expects that demand to continue to grow. A survey by the vendor in late April of 1,150 remote workers found that 42% had already received suspicious emails, 18% had been the victim of a breach, and 63% said they wanted to continue working from home for at least a while after the lock-downs end.

The Buzz: “Because we specialize in endpoints, our products are frequently sold alongside standard antivirus solutions, which are not designed to protect many of the vulnerabilities that PCs, laptops, and even smartphones present,” said Marcus Whittington, COO at SentryBay. “Regardless of the strength of a company’s central security policies and existing conventional solutions, the security profile of an unmanaged or BYOD endpoint cannot be adequately controlled. This means that enterprises are looking for advice from integrators and resellers across the full breadth of their security estates, and they want it now.”