SolarWinds Provides More Resources, Support to MSPs

Newest offerings part of IT management software vendor’s customer success initiative

SolarWinds is giving MSPs more tools and support in the latest step in what the company calls its customer success initiative.

The Lowdown: The IT management software provider this week unveiled resources that touch on everything from new support teams to new onboarding capabilities.

The Details: SolarWinds’ expanded offerings include:



>Global customer care team: A 24×5 service designed to help MSP partners keep focused on business success by spending less time managing issues like account questions and usage reports.

>Expanded onboarding team: The group works with every new customer and first-time technology user, giving them in-depth training and mapping out a path to make them more proficient technically and to improve their performance.

>Localized customer success managers: The enhancements to this effort will help partners with timely and relevant tools and other resources, available through a global hub that includes more than 40 professionals.

>Partner advisory groups: The new groups will drive partner-based solutions and feature sets.

The Impact: The new resources follow other efforts by SolarWinds, including the launching over the past couple of years of its MSP Institute and the Head Nerds program. The MSP Institute, unveiled in 2018, offers training and tips through different tracks, including business, sales, marketing, and technical, run by experts and industry leaders. There have been more than 30,000 course completions over two years.



The Head Nerds, an advisory program launched in February, offers training boot camps, educational resources, and consultative office hours to MSPs to help them understand and maximize business growth opportunities in such areas as security, backup, automation, and operations. More than a dozen boot camps have attracted more than 5,000 attendees and recent COVID-19-specific sessions have hosted more than 4,000.

The Buzz: “With the expansion of our customer success team and resources, we’re furthering our commitment to put our partners at the center of everything we do,” stated Mike Cullen, group vice president of partner success for SolarWinds MSP. “This isn’t a 1:1 business model. It’s an ecosystem that grows exponentially and we want to help our partners be the best they can be. We are dedicated to delivering the experts, education, and interactive programs they need to do just that, so they can thrive, even during transitional times like these.”



“We’ve always found SolarWinds support and the products themselves to be significantly above the rest in the industry,” said David Rounds, CEO of NetEffect, which has coordinated extensively with the Head Nerds and other training and resource components. “We’re getting high-level technical consulting on some of the toughest problems you’ll face. It’s about management, monitoring, alerting, discovery, and automation for every one of our customers. Without SolarWinds, we couldn’t be an MSP, we’d be a break/fix company.”



“I really like the implementation process and the support; they’re always available,” said Michael Kahn, CEO of PCDataNet. “I’m never going through this journey alone. There’s an opportunity for companies right now to make a huge impact as we hit this reset button. The products from SolarWinds are definitely going to make us shine and help us provide small businesses with the support and attention they deserve.”